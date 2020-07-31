Far too often both here and in the wider community we hear of animals suffering at the hands of their owners. Most of these cases involve farm animals or family pets. Race horses and dogs that race can also be victimized by owners when the animal’s performance falls short of expectations in an event. Circus animals have been mistreated. Animals used in research, too, often suffer from cruel and unusual treatment. Sometimes wildlife is at the mercy of humans who hunt or trap. Sadly, statistics have shown that animal abusers are often guilty of domestic violence as well as being cruel to their domestic animals.
Years ago trappers set their metal jaws in a farm field near our home in another state. Snowmobilers were allowed on the property and many families would follow the trails with their loyal canine by their side or running along behind the snow machine. One afternoon our family was out, only to turn and find that our dog was nowhere in sight. Backtracking, we found her whimpering no more than 15 feet from the trail, bent in pain, her right front paw clamped in a steel-jawed leghold trap. Although she was only caught briefly, it took tremendous effort to dislodge the trap and free her paw and she limped for days afterward. Can you imagine the pain endured by wild animals trapped in this manner, suffering for hours (sometimes days when an irresponsible trapper does not check lines regularly)? It is no wonder that some animals will resort to chewing through the afflicted foot to achieve relief and freedom.
Neglect involves lack of basic necessities. Failure to feed and provide water is evidence of neglect, as is lack of shelter and adequate veterinary care. Chaining an animal outdoors without these things can lead to malnutrition and dehydration. Likewise, keeping an animal indoors, forced to dwell in its own feces, should not be tolerated. Sadly, the animal has no way to report such conditions and must endure prolonged agony from its human(s). Abuse goes beyond neglect because in addition to the aforementioned cruelties violence is involved.
It is up to each and every one of us to be an advocate for animals. They need a voice and cannot speak for themselves. If you see evidence of neglect, abuse, or any act of cruelty, PLEASE, report it immediately. Your local Humane Society, Animal Control official, or Police Department can investigate and help the animal(s) in need. Imagine a world where the animals take bad owners to the pound!
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
