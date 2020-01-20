Cats supposedly have nine lives – at least in fiction. Reality has shown that to be untrue, although many have a resiliency that seems to defy logic. Who hasn’t heard of the cat in the tree that fell fearlessly from a frightening height only to land on its feet and scamper away unscathed from its ordeal? What about the altercation with a predator twice its size? You have heard the stories.
Dogs, on the contrary, generally lack this miraculous quality of escaping disaster. They may survive some injuries or overcome certain illnesses, but their longevity can be abruptly curtailed when they gain their freedom and become itinerant, wandering into the road. This is particularly troublesome for motorists who encounter them in inclement weather on rain-slick, icy, or snow-covered thoroughfares. While the motorist is expected to maintain control over the vehicle it is not always possible to anticipate a creature, low to the ground, which appears unexpectedly from behind a tree, over a fence, or in rapid motion coming across a pile of snow. In good weather when conditions of light and pavement are optimal, the animal may escape injury even when the motorist’s reaction time is diminished. Couple delayed reaction with slippery conditions and an entirely more treacherous scenario can develop. The vehicle can no longer “stop on a dime” and may skid even on an incline while attempting to bring the vehicle to a sudden stop. The animal may not be able to maneuver swiftly enough to avoid contact under normal conditions and is even more compromised when bad weather enters the equation. The result can be heartache for the driver, serious injury (or worse) to the animal, and grief for the owner.
In these days of sub-zero temperatures, when there is ice and/or snow on the roads, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution to avoid peripatetic pets. Likewise, pet owners are cautioned to keep their precious animals indoors or on a leash. Remember that the “nine lives” myth is just that – a myth. The one life your pet has needs to be protected. Please CARE and confine your pets at all times, but particularly when extraordinary conditions can impact their safety.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
