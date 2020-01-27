Costs for pet maintenance and care often come as a surprise to the unprepared pet owner. Once you decide to adopt a pet there are reality issues that must be addressed. Can you really afford to provide whatever is necessary to take care of the animal, no matter what? The adoption fee (or purchase price) may be affordable as a one-time expense. Likewise, a leash, collar, I.D. tag, bed, water and food dishes are up-front costs that have limits. Toys can be obtained inexpensively, but may need to be replaced regularly depending on the intensity of your pet at play. The license fee for dogs, renewable annually, is minimal. Food can be factored into the weekly or monthly budget although it can add up, particularly if your pet has special dietary needs. Routine veterinary costs can be anticipated. Spay/neuter services are vital but may be more than the owner anticipated. Obedience training costs and grooming should also be considered.
Most pet owners can handle the routine expenses, but when it comes to the exceptions things can get out of hand. Suppose your pet gets fleas or develops a medical condition requiring extensive care. What happens if the animal is hit by a motor vehicle? Would the hospitalization and veterinary bills bankrupt the family? (Pet health insurance could provide some assistance but has its own price tag and often does not cover the needs of the pet being insured.) Would the family vacation have to be curtailed or postponed because the cost of kennel care would exceed the budget? What if the animal’s behavior causes destruction of your home or property (chewing, scratching, etc.)?
Depending upon the type of pet you choose basic costs can be remarkably different. Know your breed, since many have predispositions to genetic disorders that will require a lifetime of special care. The American Pet Products Manufacturers Association estimates that a dog can cost upwards of $1,000, while expenses for a cat can rise above $700 in a year. Skimping on quality can result in vitamin deficiencies and additional health visits, so look for the seal of approval from The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) when purchasing food. Providing your pet with regular dental checkups, physical exams, and vaccinations are preventative measures that can keep your pet healthy and avoid the extraordinary costs of treating an illness.
When you decide to provide a forever home for your pet, do your homework and make sure that you are prepared to provide financially as well as emotionally for whatever need may arise.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
