You love your female canine and wish that she could live forever. Barring that, you would love to clone her, or have her create offspring that will carry on her traits. Have you really thought this through? Have you considered the disservice you are doing to this poor creature that has no say in the matter? Consider the following statistics:
When a female dog has been spayed, her chances of developing malignant mammary cancer are 0.05%, as compared to 8% for those after their first heat cycle and 26% after the second heat cycle.
This is like playing Russian Roulette with your beloved pet.
Mammary tumors may be benign or malignant, with the more aggressive tumors being spread through the lymph system. These tumors may first appear as a firm, irregularly shaped growth beneath the skin that does not move easily. Soon they can increase in size, perhaps doubling in size within a month. Any lumps or bumps on your pet should be examined by your veterinarian as early as possible. Since malignant tumors are spread through the lymphatic system early detection is vital. Eventually, malignant cells can spread to the kidneys, lungs, or liver with dire consequences. Once the dog has a malignant mammary tumor, treatment options consist of surgery and, less successfully, chemotherapy. Radiation may or may not be very helpful. Consultation with a veterinary oncologist at this stage is highly recommended.
Why subject your dog to this often fatal disease when there are so many unwanted canines needing homes? With a correlation between reduction of the disease and early spaying the wise choice is to opt for spaying before the female goes into heat for the first time. Male dogs are also at risk, although less so than females. For this reason they, too, should be neutered at an early age.
If you truly love your pet, give it the nurturing it deserves for as long as it lives. Much as you want it to live on forever, reality dictates that every animal is unique and another, no matter how similar, will never be the same.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.