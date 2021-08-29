As summer draws to a close the last of the vacations are undertaken and dog owners must decide whether to include their pets or leave them behind either with a pet sitter or in a kennel. Since dogs are social animals they thrive on being with their own family, whether that is their humans or their littermates. Therefore, a dog can become quite anxious if moved to a new environment. While it might be preferable to bring your dog along on a trip, separation anxiety can also occur if it is left for extended periods of time in a car or in an unfamiliar housing facility.
Ideally, a pet that cannot accompany its owner on a trip should do well at home in the company of a sitter. In such cases the animal will be familiar with its surroundings and although its owner may be missed, leading to destructive behavior due to boredom, the animal should accept absences that are short in duration.
If your dog must leave home during your trip, a kennel might be a good solution. Daily exercise and play programs can be arranged that will help pass the time and limit any feelings of abandonment. Consider the fact that your dog does not understand why you have left and placed him in a strange place. Some dogs do quite well in such a situation and may act indifferent to your return. Others react much as small children going to daycare. The fussing begins as soon as you arrive at the door and continues long after you have gone away. Then when you return, your pet may mope around, adding to your guilt at having left it.
Dogs respond to separation anxiety in a variety of ways. Some will bark constantly while others may try to chew their way out of their surroundings. Stress may result in physical problems such as diarrhea or urinating indoors. In extreme cases the animal may attempt to jump through doors or windows.
Bear in mind that family pets appreciate routine. The less you must disrupt their usual schedules the lower their levels of stress will be.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.