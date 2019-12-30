The New Year has become a time to gather with family and friends, dine on a sumptuous meal, and resolve to improve our lifestyle throughout the new year. Many of us are fortunate to have good shelter, abundant food, and the companionship of loved ones. Unfortunately, there are those who lack these things. Finances may be limited. Food may be scarce. Housing may be inadequate. This is a time to reach out to our fellow men and help make their days a bit brighter.
It is also a time to consider the plight of our four-footed neighbors. Those lucky enough to be members of a loving home can enjoy creature comforts such as a good bone or some special treat in addition to regular meals. Their shelter may be indoors or properly insulated outdoors or in out buildings. They have the companionship of caring owners who provide the necessities of life for them as well as many of the extras. They get regular veterinary checkups and their medical and emotional needs are addressed.
What of the animals that have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves? What or when will they eat? Where will they sleep? Who will care for them when they are sick or injured? If they are lucky enough to be in a no-kill shelter, perhaps someone will come along to provide a home. Perhaps not.
As we gather together this New Year’s Eve, please remember that there are people in need and there are also animals in need. This is as good a time as any to reach out and offer assistance. Any act, no matter how small, will be helping the needy. Resolve to do something today to make a difference in the lives of others and especially for the animals that cannot do for themselves.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
