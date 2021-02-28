In order to have an obedient pet, you must be willing to spend the time to train it. This is an exercise in patience on your part and requires attention from your pet. If you have a very active, aggressive, or willful pet the effort spent in training may be greater on your part but will have its rewards in the long term. Likewise, it may be easier to work with an older pet or one that is eager to please. The important thing to remember is to gain the trust of your pet and to be consistent.
Dogs have hearing acuity that is much sharper than that of humans. For this reason you should be calm. Shouting will only confuse the animal and may even create fear. A fearful pet is not going to respond positively.
Hitting should never be employed in the training process (or ever) with your pet. This can either cause fear or lead to aggression, neither of which is appropriate in a teaching situation. By hitting the animal, it will become afraid of you and not want to participate in training. Instead of hitting, use your hands in a loving manner by stroking the dog or offering treats as a reward for positive responses to your commands. When a behavior is good, reward your pet. Repeating the command and proffering a reward will reinforce the good behavior and the animal will gradually learn that a proper response will lead to praise. Most dogs thrive on praise and liberal doses of it will create a happy bond between the two of you.
When you communicate with your dog in a positive manner, i.e., speaking calmly, petting, praising, and offering treats, you will be rewarded with positive behavior. Show that you care and, in return, your dog will try to please you by obeying your commands.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
