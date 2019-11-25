That stray dog or cat wandering alone and cold beside the road can have a better life if someone cares. Some shelter animal can enjoy an active and rewarding life when some human adopts it. Even the pet store critter can lead a life of luxury when a man, woman, boy or girl chooses to bring it home and nurture it. Your neighbor – the one who failed to spay or neuter the family pet – may have a litter awaiting adoption. Perhaps an elderly resident may no longer be able to care for the family pet. Your intercession can ease the transition for that person and its cherished companion animal when you offer to assist in its care or offer to provide a home for it. These are all animals in need of a loving home and you can do your part by bringing some creature into your home and providing it with a safe and caring environment in which to live out its days.
As animal caregivers and lovers of animals we all have a mission in life. We can choose to ignore the plight of the less fortunate or we can do something about it. There are many ways to accomplish this. Taking on the responsibility of a pet, or adding to the number of pets in your home, is the obvious way to help an animal in need. Assisting others in the care of animals can contribute to the quality of life of their animals. Contributing to humane organizations that promote animal welfare can help animals in need.
Here at Caledonia Animal Rescue, Inc., we are thankful for many things:
People who love animals and provide good homes for them;
People who rescue animals (shelters, Animal Control Officers, veterinarians and their staffs) and attend to their needs;
People who recognize the need to spay or neuter their pets so that our serious animal overpopulation problems can be controlled;
People who are dedicated to fighting abuse and saving animals from cruelty; and most of all,
People who are involved in or support the work of all the animal organizations that help animals, provide humane education, and promote safe and loving environments for animals everywhere.
Please do your part to help an animal today. We care and hope that you do, too.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
