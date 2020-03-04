I found Ella, described as a “special needs St. Bernard,” a few months after we had lost Jack, a molasses-sweet beagle.
She was at the same rescue Jack had come from, the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans.
Our kids were well on their way to young adulthood already, Laura was home on break from Smith College, and Grady was about to start his senior year at St. Johnsbury Academy.
It didn’t seem to be the right time to take in a larger-than-life, borderline-aggressive St. Bernard, who had been surrendered, then returned once already by a prospective adopter, because they could not handle the big girl.
But we went to meet her.
We’re dog rescue people, and this one sounded like a handful and that maybe she needed the extra love we could give.
The first day we met her at the rescue, she barked like crazy, but she was clearly full of joy, bounding toward the gate wanting to get closer to the kids and I.
That first day, we took Ella for a walk and she laid down and began immediately rolling on the spring grass, letting us pet her soft white belly and chest.
We brought her home.
Over time, since we already had a beagle named Ella, our beautiful Saint became Bella, Big Ella, Bellalicious.
My person, I called her … Bella, you are my person, I would say to her, and she would howl with delight.
Our kids were her kids - and she lived for a pat on the head from my husband, her trusted master.
She was a force in personality and size and packed so much fierce love into how she cared for us.
That she was so over-the-top protective meant we could hardly have visitors the past 7+ years.
She ruled the roost since we adopted her, loving romping around her yard in Kirby, swimming in the clear babbling brook, and being at our sides faithfully.
We had to say goodbye to our big, beautiful girl last week; in addition to her hip problems (she had had surgery before we adopted her) she developed first arthritis in her rear legs, then suddenly a debilitating front leg aggressive cancerous tumor giant breeds suffer from.
She was smiling and loving us and pushing her big furry paws against us for more pats into her last moments as we said goodbye to beautiful girl at the East Haven Veterinary Clinic - where hours of compassionate space were afforded us for our farewell.
Dr. Matt Reimert told us as Bella was letting go that he envisioned blind dogs seeing perfectly, lame dogs like Bella running free with no pain … wherever they go over that rainbow bridge.
The night we said goodbye we made a fire for you outside, Bella, and we played Somewhere Over the Rainbow, and looked out at the stars imagining you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.