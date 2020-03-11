Gilligan Jay McKenzie - Tribute

Gilligan was born in Plymouth, N.H., along with his four siblings. He was the sweetest cat I ever had. He was a like a puppy because he would follow you around. He loved being around people. He had the sweetest purrs ever that would make your heart melt. He would comfort me whenever I had a bad day at school by sleeping on my lap. On April 30,2012, we took Gilligan to the Emergency Vet in Littleton. He had cancer and I made the painful decision of letting him cross the Rainbow Bridge. I was so depressed for awhile. My current kitty, Seymour Lee, has the same personality as Gilligan. He’s friendly to everyone and loves to lay on my lap. He waits for me at the door when I come home from work. I love him but I’ll never forget Gilligan Jay McKenzie, the momma’s boy.
