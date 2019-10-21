Lazlo Rex Luna Pet Memorial

Lazlo Rex Luna - Cheeky commentator, Official Kingdom All Stars Spokesdog and beloved member of the Luna-Wellington family of Lyndon, died early Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 98. In dog years.
He spoke six languages - albeit rather quietly - possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of the history of dog space travel, and had an obsession with Julia Child YouTube videos. He was an avid reader of the Caledonian-Record, and a supporter of the newspaper’s SAD-SAC charity and looked forward with great anticipation to the Weekly Word Jumble.
He did not like green eggs and ham. But just ham? He loved it.
He also loved rock n roll music, being chauffeured around town and playing cards at Wendy Bora’s house on Friday nights where he was treated like family.
Lazlo prided himself on keeping his neighborhood safe. He was a sentinel who defended his homeland against suspicious birds (especially crows), groundhogs, stray cats, blowing pieces of paper and occasionally his own reflection.
He lived by the motto: “You cannot teach a tall dog new tricks.”
In lieu of flowers please send donations to SAD-SAC (Save Our Dogs - Save Our Cats) in his name to SAD-SAC, c/o The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
