Little Ella, A Beloved Beagle, Passes

Little Ella came into our lives in the fall of 2009, to help heal my teenage daughter’s first broken heart.
We woke up on a weekend morning and I decided to take my daughter out of Dodge, as they say, to try to cheer her up.
A little road trip to Montpelier was in store for her and her younger brother that morning.
Almost to Montpelier, we saw a sign on the left for the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier, and my daughter, my son and I agreed in unison that going to visit the shelter animals would be a great idea!
Had we planned to adopt that day?
No.
But when the shelter staff brought out a little basket containing an 8-week-old Beagle puppy called Rosie, one eye slightly larger than the other, and nervous and timid, our hearts melted.
We filled out the application, even though my husband had no idea … yet.
He was umpiring a game out of town when the Humane Society called my cell phone number (he had borrowed my phone that day) and said we had been approved for the puppy.
At first, he was not happy.
Soon enough, he relented, and we brought our little girl home the next day, re-naming her Ella, the feminine pronoun in Spanish.
Ella didn’t stay timid for long and would soon grow into a strong little girl, with a feisty spirit, a ravenous appetite for treats, and a penchant for walks and for snuggling in cuddly blankets with extra pillows.
We added the word ‘Little’ in front of her name a few years back when we had adopted a St. Bernard rescue whose name was also Ella, and who took off to fly with the angels last year. Together, they were the team Big Ella and Little Ella!
A second name for Little Ella, Peanut, became her oft-used nickname, and as she got older and wanted to be at my side as often as possible, especially on car rides, I had taken to calling her my Baby Princess.
In the spring, I planned an overnight trip to the beach in Rhode Island, just the two of us. Little Ella stayed in her first motel in Mystic, Conn., on our way, and the next morning we went to the beach in Charlestown, R.I.
Already, she was a senior in dog years, and it occurred to me she’d never set her little precious paws in the sand or gotten to dance along the ocean’s waves.
I wanted her to experience the seashore, and she did; I have a video of her racing along the sand, her little tail wagging happily. as she was busily taking in the smells and surf that special day.
She was not yet ill, but she was 11 … and I was keenly aware of the passage of time.
Twelve years flew by too fast, and a few months ago, she began to refuse food … never a good sign for a dog.
This fall saw her heartbreaking decline, and finally, we had to say farewell to our dear Little Ella on a recent day.
During the pandemic, Little Ella posed patiently for photo sessions her mama would post on social media to help spread smiles — and she did that, across the miles and finding many special admirers.
Thank you to everyone who shared in sweet Little Ella’s journey — including the compassionate staff at the East Haven Veterinary Service, who helped to care for her with love and kindness always, especially in her final months.
We will always love you, Little Ella!
— In remembrance by Amy Ash Nixon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.