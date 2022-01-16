Michael Stephen MacKillop Sr. Obituary

Michael Stephen MacKillop Sr., 69, of Garland Road, Lancaster, N.H., died at his home Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born in Lancaster on March 11, 1952, the son of Edward and Marguerite (Kennett) MacKillop. He was a 1971 graduate of White Mountains Regional High School.
For 39 years Mike was employed at the Groveton Paper Mill during which time he held many positions there. He also worked at the Forbes Family Farm and for Mike Tanguay, and for a time he enjoyed a job at Arcadia National Park providing carriage rides. He was a member of the Eastern Draft Horse Association and the American Legion Post #17.
Mike enjoyed being with family and friends, especially family gatherings at the Dunn’s. He also enjoyed horse pulling, hunting, fishing, haying, watching his cows, farming, attending Abenaki Archery shoots, anything his grandsons wanted him to do, and arguing and fighting with Bishop (aka Jelly Donut) for fun.
Surviving family members include his wife Jade Farrar MacKillop of Lancaster; two daughters, Lori Willey (Anthony Morse) of Jefferson, Amy Graham (Dustin Supernois) of Lancaster; his son Ryan MacKillop of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law Shannon MacKillop of Whitefield; eight grandchildren, Brennah, Brittani, Kaylah, Jakob, Kelsey, Jordan, Jaxson, Cole; a great-granddaughter, Olive. He also leaves his brothers and sisters, Linda Hopps of Groveton, Cheryl MacKillop, Jim MacKillop (Sue), John MacKillop (Sandy), Joy Bean, Tim MacKillop (Robin), and Dicky MacKillop all of Lancaster, Patti Kipp of Raymond, N.H., Judy Paschal (Wayne) of Berlin and Debby MacKillop (Raymond) of Stark; mother-in-law Rebecca Farrar; brother-in-law Eric Farrar (Jill) of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son Michael S. MacKillop Jr.; brothers, Ed, Bob, and Ron MacKillop; a sister Peggy Brown; his father-in-law Blaine Farrar; a brother-in-law Scott Farrar; a son-in-law Joel Willey; nephews Kenny MacKillop and Steven Bean and a niece Kate Cassidy.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
