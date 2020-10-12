Veterinary Technicians are celebrating their week right now – Oct. 13-19. These are dedicated professionals who care deeply for animals, tend not to be squeamish when it comes to medical procedures, and work with veterinarians in a variety of research and clinical settings.
They can also be found in private practices and animal hospitals. Their training usually includes, but may exceed, two years of specialized medical training that is similar to that of a course in nursing for humans, where an emphasis on the sciences is highlighted. These individuals study math, biology, chemistry, and animal anatomy, along with other classes and when these courses have been successfully completed they result in an associate degree in veterinary technology. In addition, there is a VTNE, or Veterinary Technician National Examination used for licensing purposes.
Once basic formal training has been completed the veterinary technician may seek employment in a variety of settings. Although they usually work in animal hospitals or veterinary clinics, some will find opportunities with zoos and aquariums or in research laboratories. With advanced training (recognized by NAVTA – The National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America), many will specialize in one of 10 fields: surgery, emergency and critical care, clinical practice, behavior, nutrition (including allergies), dental care, anesthesia, internal medicine, and some even fine-tune their training to deal with equine or zoo animals. In addition, they may sub-specialize in large or small animals and may have an interest in oncology, neurology, or cardiology.
Along side of the veterinarian, the veterinary technician will provide basic health care and diagnostic services to animals. They may also assist with behavioral modification and education for their patients. Good communication skills, attention to detail, and compassion for animals are essential requirements in this occupation.
Future job prospects appear good in this field, particularly as our society becomes more interested in the acquisition of companion animals. For those who love animals but may not have the inclination to devote their career and years of study necessary to becoming a veterinarian, being a Veterinary Technician can be a worthwhile alternative.
Pat Jauch, Caledonia Animal Rescue, Inc.
