Pet Tribute: Barnie

Barnie, born June 17, 2013, in North Concord, Vt., was a great boy. He was smart and very good looking. He was just seven years old. He got sick and after several months of testing and different tried treatment with no answers he crossed the Rainbow Bridge Aug. 1, 2020. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
~ Submitted by Karen Montgomery
