Election 2020: Candidate Bobby Starr

Candidate: Bobby Starr
Senate District: Essex-Orleans (all Essex and Orleans county towns)
Party: Democrat
Residence: Troy
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Opening our State businesses up, getting our people back to work in safe manner.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
Strengthen our economy, getting our children back to full time classroom safely, expanding and improving our broadband service to all remote areas.
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator should have knowledge and service in local government, firm understanding of state policies, have ability to work with others in a cooperative way and be willing to compromise.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
I know I’ve had many years of local experience as well as many years of serving our people in the legislature and have served as the chair of the Agriculture committee as well as serving many years on Appropriation committee and feel I’ve accomplished many good things for the NEK.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
I voted against Act 46 the educational funding program knowing very well that it was going to cause great harm to our local school districts and would not save money as the proponents were saying. ( I have always supported out local school districts)
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
l strongly supported the full bridge funding for our State Colleges which we passed out of the Appropriation committee with a 7-0 vote as well as passing on Senate floor 30-0. I feel we did very well by our State Colleges with help from our leadership of NEK legislators.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
I feel we do have some racial injustice in Vermont and have during this past session pass legislation dealing with this injustice. We will continue to work on this issue as we move forward, everyone should be treated fairly and with respect.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
In regards to the Global Warming Solution Act, I voted against the bill feeling that it was very poorly written and it gave away the authority from the legislature and the executive branch and placed it in the hands of appointed panel and also feel as drafted it will cost the people of our State millions of dollars.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I support our sportsmen and our gun laws, I also feel we have laws in placed to deal with people who miss use firearms laws.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Fiscal 2019 our economy was very strong, because of our diverse economy because our businesses were doing well and with very low unemployment, everyone was paying into state treasury. One weakness of our agricultural sector is that most pricing is established at the Federal level not by local markets. We are working on ways to establish our own pricing system. I also feel we could streamline and reduce rules and regulations on our businesses.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
I feel the system that is in place is working and until the economy is back, we should leave well enough alone.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
We already have too many drug issues, and feel we didn’t need to legalize an additional drug to add to the problems we already have so I voted against the bill.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Last year we reduced it by millions of dollars and this year we were in a position to pay down millions of dollars more until COVID 19 hit and we had to use money to cover shortfalls from this year budget.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Senate judiciary committee has already done a great deal in criminal justice reform that we passed in the senate this past year and has been working towards more reform for future.
More About Bobby
He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Dec. 17, 1942, and became a resident of Troy on June 3, 1944. He is married to the former Anita Cadieux, and they have one son. He is president of Starr’s United, Inc., d/b/a Starr’s Transportation. He was educated in elementary schools in North Troy, Vermont; North Troy High School; and Vermont Technical College, Randolph, Vermont (associate degree in agriculture). Member of: Troy school board; O.E.N.S.U. school board; Troy zoning board and planning commission; Board of Civil Authority; Troy town moderator; North Country High School, moderator; Vermont State College trustee; Vermont Truck and Bus Association, director; Elks Club #2155, Newport; National Conference of State Legislatures. Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, 1985-2000. Member of the House: 1979-80, 1981-82, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 1991-92, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1997-98, 1999-2000, 2001-2002 (House Agriculture Committee), 2003-2004. Member of the Senate: 2005-2016. Chair of the Ed. Comm. 2009-2010, 2011-2012. Chair of Agriculture Committee 2013-2014, Appropriations Committee Member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.