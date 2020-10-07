Election 2020: Candidate Charles Wilson

Candidate: Charles Wilson
Senate District: Caledonia-Orange (All Caledonia County towns, plus Bradford, Orange, Newbury, Topsham, Fairlee and W. Fairlee in Orange County)
Party: Republican
Residence: Lyndon
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
In the next Legislative session of 2021, the key issues will and must be: the economy in Vermont, job security, tax reduction, cost and structure of public and school choice options, the unfunded state employee pension situation and the opioid / drug epidemic. We must also address the size of the state government.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
Taxes, the economy and the opioid crisis are always at the top of peoples’ minds.
Define “effective legislator.”
I believe that an “effective Legislator ” is one who is willing and skilled to work in the capacity of dialoguing what the will of the people is. It is, by its nature, an exercise of the virtuous exercise of power and function to create only laws and rules which are absolutely necessary for the good of those people.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
How I feel I differ from the other candidates in the district, is that I am a conservative Republican, a Constitutionalist and will always stand firm and strong for our Constitutional rights and privileges that we Americans must now really fight for. Our first and second Amendment rights are seriously threatened, and the founding principles of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness - are a glorious and Godly confidence that many men and women have given their very lives to keep. A person must have the opportunity and encouragement to work to care for themselves and their family and we must not strangle that effort with such weighty regulations in our business community.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
The only way to cut the state budget, is to reduce the size of government departments and agencies. Currently, the State of Vermont IS the largest employer. Revenue streams should be balanced by those working, and in cutting regulations, would encourage more business to thrive, new business to take root and creative expansion of value added products which are purchased in great quantities by our citizens and our tourist trade. Profit is made by sound economic practices and freedom from burdensome regulations.
We should not put more tax burden on our people in any form such as new taxes or in any increased fees. If we DID have extra money, we could help ambitious, creative people, start new businesses which would create jobs, especially for our young to get a start in life which in turn helps to grow families.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Our public school funding of education is one of the highest in the nation (over $20,000 per pupil/per year) and is unsustainable. I am in favor of school choice as it has proven to be very effective and less costly and puts the responsibility more on the shoulders of parents and guardians for their children. A merit based hiring of school teachers and staff is also to be considered to reduce cost.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I do not believe that the State of Vermont should give more money to the state college system. The college administrators should operate on a strict, prudent budget and create a pared down, specialized curriculum that will allow affordable tuition rates. Also to look into a wider avenue for students to enter the workforce by apprentice training opportunities within the business and arts communities as a revenue stream for the college system.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
I never have, and currently do not think that Vermont is a racist state as many have recently been protesting. We always need to be mindful of all our citizens and their concerns and America has a history of addressing many grievances. The U.S. Constitution is very clear about justice and due process of the law. When the law is broken, those who are arrested must face the consequences. We must however, work toward domestic tranquility as best we can and for the general welfare of ALL people.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
The GWSA is a bill I cannot fully support. We must all be very concerned about our environment, waste and exploitation of resources. But at this time, when people are hurting from the recent COVID shutdowns, it will cost us too dearly and possibly even bankrupt the state with lawsuits. We have to get the “numbers” on the table, so that we know what is being proposed and the cost. To have a “new” board of appointed “experts” on the Government payroll, is not sound fiscal judgement. Isn’t the Legislature who are voted in by the people, to enact the guidelines and be accountable?
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I believe there should absolutely be no further laws against the Second Amendment; the Right to bear Arms. And…those laws that were passed, should be reversed.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
The strength of Vermont’s economy is secured in those who want to work. Also, in Vermont’s unique products and services. The weakness…is in those who do not want to work. We should not continue to be seen as a welfare state, for those wanting to come here, just for a free hand-out. We must have more oversight on benefits given and the state of our work force at large. Is it healthy?
My heart has always been toward our farmers as they have been our main, economic grounding since the very beginning of our state and the loss of so many farms is a great loss to our economy and our unique culture.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
The increase in the minimum wage should be left to the business owner; not the State.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
The legalization of marijuana is a mistake as it will, once again, create more State bureaucracy and potentially create a worse black market which always will lead our youth down a dangerous path. We do not have all the statistics and facts around this and have moved too quickly - subjecting many people to severe illness and even - to death.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
The massive deficit in the State Employees Retirement Fund has not honestly been dealt with for many years and those responsible should be asked why. We need to put the true “numbers on the table” and face the fact that this will be a burden we must solve, for many years to come. But it must be solved if we have the courage and will to do so.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Keep our laws on the books and adhere to the Constitution.
More About Charles
My youth was spent in Allentown, Pa. I attended and graduated from Fishburne Military School in Virginia and then went on to pursue various employment and management opportunities. In 1986, I moved to East Burke, Vt. and worked in the ski industry and then started my own contract painting business of Wilson Enterprises, which I owned and operated for 30 years. After our marriage, my wife Alanna and I bought and worked a 60-acre “gentleman’s farm” in Sheffield. We now live in Lyndon and own a small business called Cottage Work. Last year, I served as a volunteer at NVRH in St. Johnsbury and also established a Teaching and Helps Ministry as a service to the community. We both love and treasure our life in the Northeast Kingdom and wish to help preserve the wonderful, peaceful, country life afforded to all here.
