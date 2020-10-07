Election 2020: Candidate Clem Bissonnette

Candidate: Clemente Bissonnette
House District: Essex-Caledonia (Brunswick, Concord, Granby, Guildhall, Kirby, Lunenburg, Maidstone, Victory)
Party: Democrat
Residence: Guildhall
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
• reduce waste in state government
• protect our rights to bear arms
• expand broad band
• funding for higher education
• additional funding for affordable housing
• COVID-19 funding from Federal Government
• continuation of funding for bridge and road projects
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
• reduce taxes
• rights to bear arms
• bring broadband to all areas of the NE Kingdom
Define “effective legislator.”
Listen to constituents’ concerns. Return all calls with answers or the agency/individuals that can assist them. Respect others point of view.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
Experience, Experience, Experience
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Need an influx of federal funding for COVID-19. Additional money for higher education and affordable housing. Funding would come from taxing higher income brackets.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Need additional funding for higher education.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
Yes. In the past years the state has cut funding for state colleges and with reductions the colleges have fell behind in keeping up with needs. We have more Vermont students going to state colleges than the University of Vermont.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Yes. We need to work with local and state agencies to provide proper training. Work on laws that protect everybody rights.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Global issues are world-wide and we need regional and national laws to work towards solving them. Vermont cannot solve this alone.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
Need to do a better job on background checks. Need laws to keep firearms out of the hands of mentally ill and criminals.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy?
State economy strength is our four seasons which promotes year-round activities.
What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Promote attracting new small businesses with higher paying jobs.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
It is too low. A family of 4 cannot live on $12.55 hour.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I do support the use of medical marijuana.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
We may have to bond for this liability and we need to budget expenses when the contract is updated.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Bring back all prisoners to VT.
More About Clem
Lived in Winooski, Vt. for 73 years and served on the following:
• Mayor from 1999 to 2007. During that time, I led the largest Downtown Redevelopment in the state ($175M)
• City Councilor for six years
• Housing Authority for 15 years
• Five years as a School Trustee
• Board of Civil Authority for many years
• Volunteer Firemen
• State Representative from 2007 thru 2018. As a State Representative I served on the following committees: Economic Development and Commerce for four years and Transportation Committee for eight years.
Moved to Guildhall in January 2019. My wife grew up in Guildhall and it had been her dream to move back here to be with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.