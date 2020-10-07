Election 2020: Candidate Dennis Labounty

Candidate: Dennis Labounty
House District: Caledonia 4 (Burke, Lyndon, Sutton)
Party: Democrat
Residence: Lyndon
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Helping to Address the Economic Impacts of COVID-19 – The Legislature needs to continue its work to secure federal assistance to help Vermont through this pandemic. Whether it be for protective equipment for medical personnel and first-responders, extended unemployment assistance, or financial assistance to businesses and farm to ensure their survival, this task will be one of the most important priorities for the next legislature.
Crafting a Budget that Serves Vermonters - The members of our legislative Appropriations Committees have warned that the next budget year (FY22) will be extremely difficult, and that the State’s fiscal challenges will continue. The legislature needs to work with the citizens to develop spending priorities, including helping our state’s most vulnerable populations, while being mindful of the tax burden on average Vermonters.
Working to Heal Injustice- Vermont has a long-history of being a compassionate and caring State. We value civility and respect and neighbor-helping-neighbor. The Legislature will need to carefully consider priorities that rectify the issues and policies that may promote division among our citizenry. We can lead the way for our nation, to help heal injustice and prejudice, just as Vermont has always done.
Broadband – It has been reported that 20% of the households in the NEK have no or unreliable internet service (and similar issues with cell phone service). This has been an issue plaguing our communities for years; and several administrations promised to address this, but little has changed. Due to COVID, students who need reliable internet access are at a great disadvantage; and supporting existing - and recruiting new business – is incredibly difficult. If we want businesses and young people to move to Vermont, broadband is a key factor.
Funding for VT State Colleges – Many students from the NEK attend Northern University (Lyndon State College) because of its excellent professors, staff and its affordability. I know this first-hand because my twin sons went to LSC! Being able to commute to LSC allows students to save on costs and keeps them connected to the area for employment upon graduation. LSC is important to the local economy. The legislature needs to commit funding for our state college system.
Job Training & Apprenticeship Programs – The legislature (Commerce and Economic Development Committees) determine the allocation of some portions of the job and skill training funds. We need to have job training funds for unemployed, under-employed, and displaced workers, as well as recent and soon-to-be graduating students who need more skills development. One of the ways we can have a ‘win-win’ is to utilize the state and federal job training money to support the growth of the workforce in the areas of IT, Building Trades and Apprenticeship programs, and build up our state’s aging infrastructure. I am a proud member of both the State’s Workforce Development Board and the State Apprenticeship Council.
Paid Family & Medical Leave - A paid family and medical leave insurance program for all working Vermonters will support the health, well-being, and economic security of our children, families, and small businesses and ensure that the next generation has a bright future. Paid family and medical leave insurance programs would cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, to care for a sick or injured family member, or to recover from one’s own illness or injury. It is clear that such benefits would have helped many Vermonters since the onset of this pandemic.
Supporting childcare and after-school programs – Vermont families need more options for affordable and accessible childcare and after-school programs. This will help parents and employers, and the creates additional employment opportunities for people wanting to work with children.
Protecting our natural resources and environment – Vermont is a beautiful state, and the quality of our life is greatly enhanced by our environment. We need to examine and support programs and priorities that protect our lakes, rivers, mountains, wildlife and air quality. We need to combat the hazards to our environment, here in Vermont, nationally and globally.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
Broadband – Please see above
Property Taxes – Many homeowners and businesses are finding it increasingly harder to pay their taxes. Young families find it difficult to own a house - often due to the property taxes. We need to reconsider how we structure taxes so that the burden is fair and considerate of people’s income and wealth.
Fund State Colleges - Please see above
Define “effective legislator.”
I believe an “effective legislator” is someone who fairly, carefully and thoughtfully examines each issue that comes before them for consideration and vote. They must seek out the input of subject-matter-experts and – most importantly, the people who will be directly impacted by their decision. An effective legislator is readily available to their constituents, not just during campaign season. An effective legislator is someone who believes in government “by the people and for the people”. Being a legislator is an honor and a privilege – and anyone who thinks that being elected as a legislator entitles them to respect, as opposed to earning that respect – shouldn’t represent the citizens of Vermont.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
For the past 19 years, I have worked closely at the Statehouse with legislators from all political parties.
I have the endorsement of Senator Sanders, Senator Leahy and Congressman Welch, and the Vermont Firefighters, the Vermont-NEA, the Vermont State Employees, the Vermont AFT.
I differ from my opponents on key policy issues. I believe in an increase to the minimum wage, paid family leave time for parents, and support for programs that help vulnerable Vermonters.
Most importantly, I have more ‘real life’ experience than some candidates in this race. I know first-hand what it takes to support a family, struggle with bills, put kids through college. I have experienced layoff situations where I had to quickly reassess and readjust to get back into employment. As such, I fully understand the importance of creating good jobs, affordable housing, job training, childcare programs and the opportunity to succeed for all our children and for all Vermonters.
I am running for State Representative once again because I know that I can represent the needs and opinions of our local voters. If you elect me, you can be certain that I will listen and work for you, and will make sure that resources are directed to our towns, not just to Chittenden County. I believe in a brighter future for our citizens.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue?
Both. We need to make Vermont more attractive to business and promote our area of the State as a great place to “live, work and play” (as the State tourism slogan states). We need to entice workers of all ages, and young families. In order to do that, we need jobs with livable wages, affordable housing, excellent schools, and childcare. Anything that impedes these goals has to be on the examining table. We also need to look closely at the State budget to promote efficiency and eliminate any waste. We need to demand excellence in our programs and public services. What we cannot do is simply slash programs without considering the impact on Vermonters. We cannot expect a laid-off worker, or a person earning minimum wage with no benefits, to survive without some help if needed. But we must prioritize our spending to address the challenges and take us in the right direction for the long-haul.
If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
I would prioritize funding that supports truly needy Vermonters; education; business growth; our farms; job training, and childcare. I would then look to efficiencies and elimination of any duplicative programs. I would look for more federal grants – as this is an area where Vermont could greatly improve. I think that increasing fees may be worth examining, but those increases are simply a ‘tax’ by another name.
I hope the legislature’s recent sale and tax bill for marijuana will help alleviate some of the budget pressures. I think our tax structure should be closely examined, both at the state and national level, to ensure that people pay their fair share based upon their income.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
We need to support strong, excellent schools at every level in Vermont. There have been many years of legislative discussion on how to best fund our K-12 system. I think those discussions need to continue so that there is continued support for our schools and consideration of property tax concerns. In regard to the State Colleges, we need to step up our annual state allocation to the system.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
Yes. Vermont ranks 48th out of the 50 states in receiving funding towards state colleges and universities. In 1980, state appropriations covered 51% of the costs of the VSC. Currently the state funds pay for only 17% of the costs with the National Average at 34%. I believe we should be at the National Average. The burden of higher education costs has been transferred to Vermont families in the form of increasing tuition. This is creating a generation of student saddled with overwhelming school debt, and even parents who have taken out second-mortgages on their homes to pay tuition for their kids. We cannot compete as a state or nation without a well-educated citizenry.
Only 42% Vermont students stayed in-state to attend college their freshman year, compared to 84% nationwide. This is primarily because Vermont underfunds our public institutions of higher education, forcing costs onto students. Because of the lack of state support, 40% of Vermont’s high school graduates do not immediately enroll in higher education. In academic year 2015-16 the State sent $5.1 million in need-based grant aid out of the state; that is 24.8% of total grant aid awarded. Vermont is only one of two states that allows these funds to leave the state with no restrictions. Limiting the drain of these funds from Vermont would mean millions of dollars for Vermont higher education. This would amount to a 7% increase in state funds supporting Vermont higher education institutions- attained without raising a dime of new revenue.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Yes, I believe that there is racial injustice in Vermont, I will repeat my answer from above. Vermont has a long-history of being a compassionate and caring State. We value civility and respect and neighbor-helping-neighbor. The Legislature will need to carefully consider priorities that rectify the issues and policies that may promote injustice and division among our citizenry. We need to eliminate discrimination and harassment. Vermont can lead the way for our nation, to help heal injustice and prejudice, just as Vermont has always done.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
The legislation is intended to push Vermont further over the goal-line of reducing our carbon emissions and “footprint”. However, concerns have been raised about the provisions that allow the State to be sued. I believe the next legislature will look at those concerns and hopefully resolve them.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I support background checks when purchasing a firearm either through a sporting goods store or at gun shows. I do not agree that you must be 21 years old to purchase a firearm; if you can be drafted at 18 years of age, you should be able to purchase a firearm. I also support the firearms laws that relate to domestic violence, as most of the homicides in Vermont relate to these DV situations.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy?
Vermont has a diverse economy, as one of our leading economists, Mat Barewicz from the DOL Labor Market Info Division will attest. It is what has kept us from the highs and lows that other states experience, particularly when they are reliant upon one or two key industries such as insurance or defense contacts. Vermont’s strength is that we are a state of small, innovative employers. Only 3% of Vermont businesses employ more than 50 people, and the backbone of our economy is “Main Street” – small employers that keep the economic engine running. In addition, our Working Lands – farms, forests, lakes, mountains – are so important to our economy, for the jobs and tourism trade they promote. And most importantly, our people - Vermonters are hard-workers, who take pride in their jobs and communities.
What are the weaknesses?
We do not have enough business growth. We need to ensure our workforce skill set meets the needs of the employers, and that is a problem right now. We need to graduate students prepared to go into the workforce. We need livable wages and benefits for every job. We need better infrastructure – including broadband and cell service. We need to make every workplace safe and inclusive so that workers are happy and productive.
What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Promote policies for business development. Support our family farms. Increase the minimum wage. Finish the promise of broadband connectivity throughout the entire state. Increase the minimum wage. Ensure that Vermonters can access health care in every area of the state. funding for broadband and cell phone service in rural areas.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
I believe we need to achieve the $15 minimum wage. In order to move people off state-funded programs, you have to ensure a livable wage and benefits. State Economist Tom Kavet did a study which showed that since 1982 that if minimum wage had kept up with inflation, it would be just under $22/hr. We need at least $15 an hour by 2024.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
If it is carefully regulated, and will increase revenue, I support it. I want to see both education programs and impaired driving regulations be supported with the increased revenues.
In recent years, the State has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
We should follow the guidance of State Treasurer Beth Pearce and the Retirement Board members, as well as the investment advisors. We need to honor the commitments to public employees that have been made. If there are policy issues that can assist with savings, we should explore and adopts those, provided they don’t undermine or jeopardize the employees and retirees who have paid into the plan their entire career.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Vermonters want to ensure that our systems are fair, unbiased and non-discriminatory. We want to make sure we are not putting people in jail who could be monitored and rehabilitated with alternative programs. We want anyone under the custody or supervision of the State to be treated fairly and to reenter society with a chance to change and stay on the right path. There are many ideas and proposals under discussion. I think Vermonters want safe communities and for all of us to respect the laws. Criminal justice reform should not undermine those principles, but rather, should work to ensure justice for all.
More About Dennis
I am a native Vermonter, married for 35 years to Diane Stowell of Coventry. We raised our three children here. I have been involved in our community (Little League coach, Outing Club of Lyndonville Board member, Habitat for Humanity, Coats for Kids, Project Hope, Wounded Warrior, Wheelchair Project, Backpack Food Project). I have worked for several area employers – as a machinist for Tivoly (Derby Line), and Greenfield Industries/Kennametal (Lyndonville).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.