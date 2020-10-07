Election 2020: Candidate Frank Empsall

Candidate: Frank Empsall
House District: Caledonia 3 (St. Johnsbury)
Party: Republican
Residence: St. Johnsbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Economy/Employment
Infrastructure
Education
Mental Health
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
Tax Relief for families and small business
Lowering the cost of living
Protecting school choice
Mental Health
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator is one that votes and represents and protects his constituents will and interests. Also, one who can reach across the aisle to accomplish policy for the of the people.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election.
I have the experience in being an effective and a committed representative. After owning my business for many years, I know what it takes to be successful, organized and how to lead. Furthermore, it is important to give back to the community. I am active at volunteering for many organizations. Whether being on boards or committees it is all worth my time as it helps foster growth for our community.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
The state budget should stay about the same. If there is a shortfall of revenue, then the budget should be cut by that percentage. The bottom line is we cannot handle any more taxes. The Legislature needs to be held accountable for our spending. It is about time we become more fiscally responsible.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
The formula for education funding needs to be looked at and possibly re-calculated. This keeps getting passed session to session and this question keeps coming up every election. It’s time to do something about it.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I would increase funding for NVU-Lyndon if state funds are available. If funding is not available, then some shifting of funds would have to happen within the Vermont State College System to make this happen. I am all for keeping NVU-Lyndon open. It all depends on what is in the budget.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Yes. The Legislature needs to remediate laws that disadvantage some Vermonters because of their race. We need to move forward.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Yes, there are climate issues on our planet. But Vermont is not here to take the brunt for the rest of the world as its carbon impact represents only 0.015% of the worlds carbon footprint. This piece of legislation sets Vermont up for failure as the bill creates a 21-member panel that is appointed which cuts the House, Senate, And Governor in any decision. Ultimately, the panel results in no checks and balances and leaves Vermont wide open for lawsuits where individuals can sue the state if certain goals are not met. Also, this bill might be unconstitutional. There are no solutions just liabilities in this bill.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I would not change any firearms laws.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
There are some strengths to the state’s economy. Maple syrup, agriculture, and skiing to name a few. Vermont has the smallest economy in the United States according to Forbes. The reasons are that the state’s economy is overregulated by government along with higher taxes. Vermont is a beautiful state for its scenery, but beyond that there are no incentives for people or businesses to stay or come here.
To fix it we need a more positive approach for businesses and people to come. To start with get rid of the regulation, give tax incentives, and quit adding new taxes. With one of the oldest populations in the US, we cannot keep going down this path. A Good Economy = Strength. More Taxes = Weakness.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
A $12.55 minimum wage may be on the high end, but it is within my range.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
If you are going to have marijuana legalized it needs to be revenue based and regulated.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
This issue has been passed on session over session. All it seems is that the majority, of the legislators want to do is give it a band aid to pass it on. Stealing money from other funds is not the way to go at it. In changing times, the reality of the situation going forward is we need to change the benefit package offered to new employees. The current government employees would be grandfathered. Also make a solid effort to appropriate Annual Required Contributions going forward.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
For nonviolent offenders I would advocate for rehabilitation training, such as education and job or trades training. This will set them up to be better prepared in the future.
More About Frank
I was born and raised in Watertown, N.Y. Came to St. Johnsbury Academy in 1980 as a resident student. Graduated from the Academy in 1983. While at the Academy I played on the football, wrestling and golf teams. Graduated from Husson University Bangor, Maine in 1987. After graduating I went back to Watertown to the family business selling office furniture, equipment and supplies. In 1990 I was made vice president and then president and owner in 2000. After 23 years, I sold my business to a competitor in 2011. For the next three years I worked for the competitor as branch manager. In 2014 I retired. I was widowed in 2011. I have one son. I have also been a Rotarian for 30 years involved with three different clubs. While in Watertown I was involved with many organizations and clubs.
In August 2016 I moved to St. Johnsbury with my son. Chase is a senior at the Academy. I have been involved with the community since day one. Here are some of the organizations I have been involved with:
*Fairbanks Museum Board of Directors
*Various committees at St. Johnsbury Academy. Was involved with the Brantview Capital Campaign
*Past President and Board of Directors of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club
*Board of Directors Kingdom Development Company for New Depot Square
*Advisory Board Kingdom Development Company
*Corporator NVRH
*Volunteer at Veggie Van Go at NVRH
*Volunteer at St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center
*Former Caledonia County Republican Committee Chair
*Relay for Life
