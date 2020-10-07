Election 2020: Candidate Henry Pearl

Candidate: Henry Pearl
House District: Caledonia-Washington (Cabot, Danville, Walden)
Party: Democrat
Residence: Danville
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Helping to get our state to a place where we can all be safe and prosperous. Whether we are coming out of a pandemic or in a boom year, my priority will always be to help make Vermont a place where all citizens have the opportunity to thrive if they so choose.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
A fair Vermont, which includes access to broadband, a strong education system, and a Vermont that is affordable for both the working people and those who are retired and on a fixed income.
Define “effective legislator.”
Someone who truly listens to and respects their constituents and has the temperament and values to do what is right for their district, not themselves. Someone with the ability to work with all people and parties to get the work done.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
My opponent and I actually have more similarities than differences, we both care deeply about the people of this state and are committed to our communities. The biggest difference between us is probably our stage of life, I feel as a young parent and business owner my ability to relate to constituents will be helpful to make relevant legislation. As a farmer and lifelong resident I feel I am absolutely invested here and feel there is no other option than leave this place better than I found it.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue?
There are always places where budgets can be tinkered with to save money and minimize waste. However we must be careful to remember that many pieces of the budget are investments, and if we intend to continue improving our state there is a cost associated with that. Obviously the best way to pay for those improvements is by increasing revenue, and thus reducing the pressure on our taxpayers. That will be a tough job coming out of this pandemic, but I do feel it is achievable if we work together.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
I think education is one of our most important investments we can make for our future. As I have stated before, education comes in all shapes and sizes, and it is important that all of our students are given the opportunity to thrive in whatever path they choose. So it is important that we spend taxpayers money wisely that ensures the benefits of those funds are allocated fairly.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I do. I think our state colleges are very important. As a graduate of VTC and UVM, I feel like having quality education close to home is essential to our economy and for retention of our youth. As to an exact number, I think that has yet to be determined.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There is unfortunately still racial injustice everywhere and Vermont is no exception. The best way to address it, in my opinion is to continue listening to those who are affected by it, and make sure those same people are a part of helping create solutions. We must all be open minded and aware that we cannot ever expect to understand what others have gone through if we don’t begin by listening.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
This is yet to be determined. I can see both the good intent of this bill and potential headaches, but to be honest, in order to comment intelligently I must first get to know the bill and those for and against it a bit better.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I don’t think any additional firearm legislation is necessary at this time.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses?
The strengths are its land and its people, historically we have had low unemployment and a working landscape. Its ability to be both rural but not isolated creates a tremendous opportunity. The same opportunities can be a weakness as well. We must try to find the balance between keeping Vermont beautiful and pristine while retaining our future generations by creating opportunity here.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I am alright with it being legal, but I do have some safety concerns around driving impaired. I do see some revenue opportunity in some sort or tax and regulate legislation.
More About Henry
Henry Pearl has lived in Danville all his life. He is a select board member there. He and his wife own and operate an organic dairy farm in Danville. He is the Northeast Vermont Dairy Executive representative for a milk co-op, (Organic Valley). He previously served on the development review board and planning commission and volunteered with Danville Rescue. More information online: www.pearlforhouse.com
