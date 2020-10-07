Election 2020: Candidate J.T. Dodge

Candidate: JT Dodge
Senate District: Caledonia-Orange
Party: Libertarian
Residence: Newbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
We should focus on not making the economic picture worse than it already is.The state should have an exhaustive, top to bottom financial audit. This falls upon the office of Secretary of State Condos, and I call upon him to get the job done.
We should freeze most new expenditures while focusing upon paying debts.
We must build a coalition to repeal the wrongheaded, economically crippling Global Warming Solutions Act. The economic outlook is grim.
Vermont needs a legislated Ethics panel to address legislators when potentially corrupt behavior occurs by any legislator. There should be hearings and teeth when violations occur. Here is an example of why this is needed:
In the recent past, there were three House Representatives that in one way or another, worked for a single major Vermont solar panel installation firm. They spoke to bills regularly that presented legislation on taxpayer subsidized solar panels and their installation. This was wrong and I called it out. Government shouldn’t be in the business of playing favorites, and this is an example of unethical behavior.
We must deregulate and begin to embrace free market solutions.
I will also work toward repeal of Act 94, which, after its submission, was marked up far beyond its original intent in a dishonest and underhanded move by the Democrats in Montpelier.
Act 94, which bans so-called “large capacity” magazines, is a direct insult to Article 16 of the Vermont Constitution. I will work tirelessly for its repeal.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
• A path to skills is a necessary path in the Upper Valley and NEK. Individuals want and need jobs. It’s time we considered schools where trade skills can be acquired.
• Taxes and fees across the board have hit a fever pitch. Families, low wage workers and elderly are struggling to afford their expenses. Meanwhile the state embraces financial mandates and fees that the legislators state are there to help.
• The Global Warming Solutions Act will gentrify our rural spaces and hurt individuals that want to stay.
• Pension debt is around 5 billion dollars, but we are taking fees from Vermonters’ already expensive electric bills to reduce the world’s carbon dioxide. This is politically-driven folly, and it comes at the expense of the least among us. Vermont has the lowest CO2 emissions as well as greenhouse gas emissions in the country. And I’ll add we have the fewest vehicles on the road.
Define “effective legislator.”
Effective Legislator doesn’t mean “compassionate legislator,” it doesn’t mean “non-ideological legislator,” it absolutely doesn’t mean “politically brave legislator.” Etymologically, the word “effective” means “serving to affect an intended purpose”; and the word “legislator” from latin is broken down into two pieces, “lex” plus “lator”. Lex means “law” and “latorem” means “proposer.” If we link this together it means “to be an effective proposer of law.”
I will choose to propose and move laws that lead to less taxation and more liberty, directly addressing our affordability crisis.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
I have the political courage to step out on the challenging “third rail” issues such as unfunded pension debt and Vermont’s taking on local environmental challenges versus geo-political wedge issues relating to the world’s climate.
I feel that I have demonstrated that I have the savvy and wherewithal to approach these issues publicly, while also embracing science, logic and comprehensible, approachable data.
I am also a board member at the Veterans assistance home called Dodge House. Here we give back to those who have served by supporting those veterans in need. This organization gives Vets rides to the doctor’s office, socks and winter boots, jackets, food pantry supplies and a space to live and get on their feet while in a supportive caring environment.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue?
I believe we need a complete audit of the state’s assets and expenditures. Spending should be frozen where we are at until the audit is complete.
If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
The “Efficiency Vermont” fund has been largely put in place to address climate change and carbon dioxide, meanwhile year over year it acquires millions of dollars. Let’s cut the Efficiency Vermont fee by two thirds, and take one third of that remaining and stand up a fund to reduce the real estate tax liability upon retirees dependent upon a fixed income..
It was irresponsible and expensive to pass the Global Warming Solutions Act. We should save our resources and apply them to the issue of sewage regularly landing in Vermont’s pristine rivers and lakes.
With five billion in pension debt, Vermonters are stuck holding the bag, while past and present legislators, including those in the Caledonia district, avoided responsible action. We can no longer afford pensions, and must transition to retirement plans called “defined benefit” retirement programs.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
I believe the money should follow the child, and the parent knows better than anyone else the child’s strengths and weaknesses. Let’s place the parents in the proper role.
Also, the state shouldn’t force towns to merge their schools. I read recently that two districts were forced to merge, one had substantial financial assets, the other had debt. The district with the local taxpayer paid funds was forced to hand it over to the merger. This is just plain wrong-headed.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I support a considered re-organization of the state schools. Let’s audit them and be sure we are standing up skills that are pertinent to staying in Vermont. I’d like to see kids from the Northeast Kingdom and the upper valley in schools that teach trades.
Have you noticed that tradespeople are often debt-free with respect to education loans, and they have things? They have nice things because they don’t travel far from home, and have the key skills that local families require.
We shouldn’t be placing the majority of our school investment money into skills that rarely exist in this part of the world.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Racial injustice implies some do not get the justice that others receive, because they are not of the majority race. I disdain improper treatment of anyone based on a minority status, that includes race, gender, sexual identity, religion or lack of religion or anything else for that matter.
I believe when another person or entity forces any individual into a contract they do not choose, or steals or harms another, it is a crime and should be dealt with as such.
The constitution and the Bill of Rights are protections for individuals. When we follow the principle this country was founded on, we protect individual’s rights to life liberty and happiness.
Anything short of this is a crime.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
Absolutely no additional gun laws. I will work toward the repeal of S55/Act 94 which was presented as “An act relating to the disposition of unlawful and abandoned firearms” but ended up infringing upon the U.S Constitutional, VT Constitutional rights (Article 16) rights of individuals across the state. The bill was marked up after the fact, well beyond its original intent. This is typical of gun control advocates: they employ subterfuge and dishonesty. But they can’t fool me.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses?
The strengths of Vermont’s economy are its hard working citizens, and it’s small businesses. Vermonters in the Northeast Kingdom and the Upper Valley are not only very eager for employment, they work hard for often meager pay.
I believe the challenges to the economy are far too much regulation in standing up a business (such as Act 250), a patchwork of internet access, over taxation and a lack of local paths to pertinent skill sets. The Global Warming Solutions act will have the greatest negative economic impact upon those that reside in the most economically-challenged portion of our state.
What can the state government do to address the weaknesses?
We should stand up a trade school in the Northeast Kingdom. We should reduce excessive, economically-stifling business regulation wherever and whenever possible. Embrace third party occupation certifications over degrees (I am personally employed as an IT Systems Engineer with a third party certification). We absolutely must get to work to repeal the global warming solutions act, as it seeks to encourage individuals and national lobby groups to sue the state in order to meet the Paris climate goals. This is destructive to Vermont’s economy.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
It’s easy for the government to consider raising the minimum wage…but consider for a moment where the money comes from. All businesses are not Amazon or Wal-mart. When businesses are legally forced to raise wages for the least skilled workers, they will always need to raise the wages of the skilled individuals, in order to keep them. All of this wage raising puts a damper on the business budget that was laid out at the beginning of the fiscal year. Businesses exist to profit, and that profit gives them the ability to hire individuals with the skills to perform the tasks needed for sale. If the profit isn’t there, regardless of the reason, jobs must be cut and/or wages slashed to keep the business above water and paying its liabilities, such as taxes.
I believe, as I’ve said a few times in this survey, that the path to prosperity and a living wage is via skills. Minimum wage is not a living wage, in particular when the least skilled Vermonters lose their employment as a result of cuts.
The humane approach is offering Vermonters in the lowest wage brackets a path to higher level skills. We should in my opinion re-orient our perspectives to embrace trade schools and Internet connectivity. Without these two important components, Vermont will become gentrified by expensive climate regulations, and lack of opportunity. And with these important pieces, we’ll give hope to many struggling to find better pay, while in their pursuit of happiness and satisfaction.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I see what many are calling legalization as decriminalization, which has limits that can fine and incarcerate consumers.
Businesses should be able to sell cannabis products. Individuals should be able to grow their own without government interference.
Many believe the taxes we get from this product will reduce our education taxes or other affordability problems we have in Vermont. But it won’t - because the legislators voting on these issues are the same ones raising taxes at every turn.
My compromise would be to support reasonable legislation that would allow for individuals to consume these products, but only as a path to full legalization. In that event, the issue of roadside testing with respect to the Fourth Amendment must be robustly addressed.
Cannabis isn’t the path to affordability in Vermont. A proper and responsible budget is the only thing that will do that. It’s not going to be easy, but in the long run we’ll have much more affordable lives.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
We have nearly 5 billion dollars in unfunded pension liability. It’s not the fault of the state employees or the teachers. Vermont legislators are at fault, many of whom are no longer present at the state house.
The bottom line is, we can no longer afford to commit Vermont tax payers to pensions. What is bound to happen, is the pension debt becomes too great of a burden and the pensions get whittled down to a point where they become affordable to the pension payers versus the pension holders.Those that have a pension plan in place should receive what is contractually agreed to; but all new employees should enter into a defined contribution plan to protect their retirement funds.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
My position has always been that we need rule of law, but if there is no victim, it’s highly questionable in my opinion to cage them in a prison.
Additionally, we have a significant ethical dilemma when we put non-violent criminals in cages with violent criminals.
It is unsustainable to incarcerate folks at the rate that is the same as the UK, France and Canada combined, as Vermont does.
We should consider a system that makes non-violent and violent criminals pay restitution not to the state, but the victim; whereas not paying could lead to incarceration for a pre-defined period of time.
The police must have probable cause to pull an individual over on Vermont’s roads. Probable cause means that a reasonable person would believe that a crime was in the process of being committed, had been committed, or was going to be committed by the individual being pulled over and detained. Data shows that racial disparities exist in searches and ticketing on the part of the Vermont State Police. This must end, and it must be robustly addressed and investigated. The stops must verify that there was true probable Cause. With glaring data that could point at unfairness in applying the force of law by police, we need to know more.
Latino and Black drivers were arrested the most for violations while Asian drivers were arrested for the least violations in the period examined here:
https://www.wcax.com/2020/08/19/vermont-state-police-traffic-stop-data-shows-racial-disparities/
More About JT
I am married and my wife Jessica and I have two children that we home-school, but also utilize some public school programs as Vermont allows. I am an IT Systems Engineer and my wife self-operates a small business out of our home. We are of modest means, but we wholeheartedly embrace the “American dream” and that skills and competition are the paths to prosperity.
