Candidate: Jeannine Young
House District: Orleans-Caledonia (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield, Wheelock)
Party: Republican
Residence: Craftsbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
One priority should be reducing the deficit in the state’s pension fund. Fortunately, a good economy helped to increase revenues in the fund, but that still needs to be addressed by the legislature. Education funding needs attention -the cost of and how to fund education. I think we have been addressing the broadband and cells service and need to let that continue. Looking at how we offer child care is an area that could be addressed.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
I think the top 3 priorities for the people in my district are child care, broadband and cell service, and climate change.
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator will work with other legislators of all parties to reach workable, common sense solutions to the problems we face. An effective legislator weighs all options before making decisions. An effective legislator will listen to the concerns of the constituents and help them navigate the bureaucracy as needed.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
As a Northeast Kingdom native, I am the candidate who can relate to the issues of our residents. I know what it’s like to be in their shoes. I started out growing up on a farm, attended small schools, and I know what it’s like to struggle. I didn’t move into the Northeast Kingdom and “find” what needs to be done. I have a wide variety of experiences to work with the other legislators on numerous issues, in almost any committee in the Legislature. I would say that I am the most well-rounded candidate. As a former Village Trustee and Water and sewer commissioner, I advocated for and worked on common-sense solutions to Village, water and sewer issues. I have worked in and volunteered in schools. I have worked in permitting, so I have experience in real-life affects that regulations have on businesses and the average homeowner. I have studied a range of health-related issues and can provide a perspective that might not otherwise be heard. Having earned my paralegal certificate, I can use that in every area of the legislature. I dare say that I have attended more legislative breakfasts in Newport than any current legislator or candidate, with the exception of Senator Starr.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
I believe there are areas of the budget that need cutting. I think we have overlapping programs. We have a system that is not user friendly. Anyone in need of services is shuffled from one department or agency to another. In permitting, we do not have a one-stop shopping. We need to have someone who can easily guide people through the permitting maze. In the end, that will save money. If we can grow our economy, we should need less money in the social needs. The Global Warming Solutions Act should be repealed. It is a huge increase in the budget that is a gift to lawyers. Vermont will be embroiled in lawsuit after lawsuit, taking up valuable time and money. Just the money to implement the Act is money we don’t have.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
The state-wide education tax did not fix education funding in Vermont. When school budgets are voted on, voters do not have all the information they need on how it will affect their taxes. Every education funding formula we’ve had has one problem-the state doesn’t fully fund the formula.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I support the Northern Vermont University-both the Lyndon and Johnson campuses. The Northeast Kingdom is the area most in need of educational opportunities and the ability to travel to classes. At this time, I don’t have enough information to state an amount.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
I do not believe there is systemic racial injustice in Vermont. There are instances where there is racism. I think there are laws, Federal and State, on the books that we can use to address any racial instances. Showing respect for everyone would go a long way toward calming the current tensions. I have seen where if anyone does not completely agree that there is systemic racism, then they are accused of being racist. Just because I do not believe there is systemic racism does not make me racist. I have four Asian grandsons. I believe in Martin Luther King’s wish that people be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin. When we keep emphasizing race, we are not living up to his ideal.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
I do not support the Global Warming Solutions Act. The problems are more numerous than the solutions. First of all, I agree with Governor Scott that is very likely unconstitutional. It gives an unelected board and the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, who is also unelected, too much power. The fact that the State can be sued by any person or organization, in-state or out-of-state, if we do not meet its goals is a huge issue. There are too many variables for why we might not meet the goals. We cannot control any pollution that comes into the state. Our residents will be expected to convert to electric vehicles. Will we stop every non-electric vehicle from coming into the state? If they can come into the state, then why can’t our residents drive them? Programs to help fund electric vehicles is another cost for the state and people on the lower income scale will still find it hard to purchase electric vehicles. Have we figured out a new way to fund our roads? Income from the gasoline tax will be obviously be phased out if we don’t have gas- or diesel-powered vehicles. We can’t afford the new bureaucracy of the Global Warming Solutions Act. Vermont has one of the lowest emission problems and what we do is negligible on the greater scheme of things. The strange thing is, when I was in the fourth grade, I was scared into believing we were going to have an ice age.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I do not support any additional firearms restrictions in Vermont. I support the 2nd amendment. Guns are not the problem. It is the person pulling the trigger. When I was in school, the boys had pickup trucks with guns in the gun racks and the truck was unlocked. We didn’t have any shootings at school. What changed? Society changed. Until we address the societal problems, we will continue to have problems, no matter what gun laws we have.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
The biggest strength Vermont has is its work ethic. For the most part, Vermont employees are diligent workers. The ingenuity of its people is an asset to Vermont. Prior to COVID-19, the tourist industry provided jobs and was strong. The weakness is the over-regulation. When Hurricane Irene hit us, a lot of the regulations were relaxed so roads and bridges could be repaired and replaced quickly. The environment was not negatively impacted and we got the job done. The regulations are in all areas of government and are not well understood by anyone, even the ones in charge of overseeing them.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
Small business owners who are already struggling may have a difficult time paying any additional wages. Another concern with the minimum wage is what does raising the minimum wage do for the people already earning that amount? I think there should be a training wage, or a wage for students. Someone learning a job and someone with experience shouldn’t necessarily earn the same wage. If our goal is to help families have more money, has anyone done the numbers to see if they will fall off the benefits cliff and end up with less in the end?
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I do not support legalizing marijuana. How do we expect to grow the workforce when potential employees are under the effects of marijuana? Trucking companies already have trouble filling vacancies. Potential employees won’t be able to obtain their CDL. It doesn’t make sense to legalize a drug that will negatively impact people or the state. If anyone doesn’t want a marijuana charge on their records, then they need to abstain. Colorado has had negative effects from legalization. Their income in taxation doesn’t cover the costs involved with the problems. Are we supposed to legalize all behavior so people don’t have arrests on their records?
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
First, we should make sure we commit to funding current liabilities so we don’t get further behind. With retirees living longer, need to look at actuarial tables to determine what changes need to be made going forward. As for the current unfunded liabilities, we have to find the money to start covering the shortfalls. With a good economy, the current investments grow more, which helps.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
I think we should make sure violent criminals are incarcerated to protect the public. One thing we should not do is eliminate cash bail. We should make sure inmates take training to prepare for life outside of prison. We can make changes for non-violent crimes. There are other punishments available, such as ankle bracelets for home-confinement. One example I use is Martha Stewart. She was sent to prison. A better punishment would have been to send her to live in a low-income area and share her skills with people who have not been taught homemaking skills, skills with handling money, etc. That saves money on prison housing and benefits those who need training.
More About Jeannine
A native Vermonter, I grew up in Glover and Hardwick. I’ve lived almost all of my life in the Northeast Kingdom. My husband, Joe, and I are now back at our home in Craftsbury.
We raised three sons. Joe is a retired Federal Law Enforcement Officer.
I have a wide variety of experiences to bring to the Legislature. I’m a former Village Trustee and Water and Sewer Commissioner. I advocated for and worked on common-sense solutions to Village, water and sewer issues. I have worked in and volunteered in schools. I have worked in permitting, so I have experience in real-life affects that regulations have on businesses and the average homeowner. I have knowledge of what those in law enforcement face each day. I have studied a range of health-related issues and can provide another perspective. I earned my paralegal certificate from Woodbury College, which I can use in every area of the Legislature. I have kept involved with government by attending Legislative breakfasts for over 20 years.
I continue to serve as an active community volunteer, and am the current Craftsbury Town Moderator. My husband and I cultivate a large garden, donating produce to neighbors, friends, family, schools and wherever there’s a need.
I will forcefully advocate for the Northeast Kingdom. As a State Representative, I will always ask myself these questions: Is it good for the people? Is it good for the State? How will this affect people and what might be the unintended consequences?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.