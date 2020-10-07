Election 2020: Candidate Joe Parsons

Candidate: Joe Parsons
House District: Orange-Caledonia (Groton, Newbury, Topsham)
Party: Republican
Residence: Newbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Working to make Vermont a more business friendly state so that business’s here can flourish while also attracting new business. I believe growing the job market organically through a vibrant economy is better than any “pay people to move here” plan that government creates. Act 250 reforms will play a role in that as well as tax reforms.
Ensuring that avenues to dissolve mandated school mergers remain available. I was and still am opposed to Act 46 because of its top down approach. The state’s role should have been to assist schools and communities where mergers were supported by the towns.
Creating a path forward to shore up Vermont’s unfunded liability;
Building a “staircase” on the benefits cliff that currently exists. I feel we can improve the pathway for working Vermonters who rely on government aid to transition into self sufficiency.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
School spending - Supporting small business - The affordability problem that has been shuttering small farms, driving the youth out of state and is slowly gentrifying our state with the cost of feel good legislation.
Define “effective legislator.”
For me that means somebody who is able to listen and convert the will of their constituents into informed votes and effective legislation. One thing I think gets lost by too many representatives is that they represent all of the people in their district, not just the loud voices.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
What I can do is explain my views, let people know where I stand on the issues that most affect them and give people an option to vote for change as oppose to continuing down the one-party echo chamber that exists in the House. As for “worthy of election” that will be left up to the voters to decide.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
You can’t cut your way to prosperity, nor should we think that giving government more money will solve our problems. As somebody who leans libertarian I think the problem is a cycle of big government trying to be everybody’s everything. Taxes go up to pay for government programs to help people that can’t afford the cost of living that big government has created and the cycle continues creating a permanent class that depends on government programs. The state budget does not need an influx of money, Vermonters do. I would like to see a strong economy lift peoples wages and create a cycle where we naturally spend less on programs because job opportunities have lifted people up and they no longer need those programs.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
I think we spend too much on the SU’s and not enough in the school buildings. I understand the need for them and the support role they play for our schools, but I believe they are overweighted when we think of school need. Education happens in the school, not in an office down the road. I want to see wages increase for those in the school and believe the high administrative cost is preventing that.
As for funding schools with property taxes and the discussion around changing that metric, I am certainly open to that discussion and come into it with an open mind.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I think putting a number on it right now is extremely premature. What I can say is, yes. I am supportive of increasing funding. By how much will include a very in depth look at the VSCS long-term plan. I would want to ensure that they are able to adjust to changing needs in the future.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
I would say that racial injustice occurs across the world and that in some areas it’s systemic and in others it’s more individual. In Vermont I don’t believe we have a systemic problem but I believe we have instances of injustice. I say that because I see no state law or local ordinance to link it to. What I do see are individuals who work outside the laws, and I will stand with anybody calling out those injustices.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
A success would be to dismantle the GWSA. I am a steward of the land like so many of you, but this legislation put Vermonters on the financial hook for the plans of an unelected board to have Vermont save the planet and I cannot support it.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
None.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Vermont’s strengths are our tourism industry’s (which continue to need support during this pandemic). I wish the list was longer but the reality is that when businesses see expansion in the future, they commonly leave Vermont to relocate to states that are more friendly to their business. We educate our kids for jobs that exist in other states because our taxes and regulations have driven them out of Vermont and then we wonder why we are losing our younger populations that drive the economy and fill our schools.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
I believe the system that was in place to increase the minimum wage in line with inflation is the way to go. Artificially increasing the minimum wage will only artificially increase inflation. I am much more in favor of a strong economy growing wages organically by rewarding quality and skilled employees.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I am in favor of our current legalization and ability to grow your own. Private interactions between adults to grow for somebody who is otherwise unable to is also fine with me. I do not support a commercialization of marijuana and retail sales. I believe that people in Montpelier have their rose-colored glasses on at the possibility of more tax revenue.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Years of incorrect projections on rates of returns compounded with the state underfunding the plans have caused the problem. It is important to note that the payment agreed to by the employees has been paid, it’s the states obligation that has not been met. One option that many economists believe is the way out is to change the defined benefit program to a defined contribution plan for all future employees, while giving all current employees the option to “cash out” and join the defined contribution plan or to keep their current defined benefit plan. This would at least create an end date to the program and give the state a sense of the defined cost of the retirement plan as opposed to our current “throw money at it and hope we catch up” approach.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
I would like to see our out-of-state prison population brought back and housed in Vermont. I believe a tiered system of population is important to keep nonviolent offenders separate and those with short stays for more minor offences separate from both. A top to bottom look at our recent history of crime to punishment ratio will be a good start to ensuring consistence with the approach that leads to lower recidivism rates. I would also be happy to sponsor or co-sponsor a bill to mandate that a person convicted of a crime would not be able to leave prison without first completing court-ordered classes. Currently a person must be released if they max out their sentence even without completing those classes.
