Election 2020: Candidate John Rodgers

Candidate: John Rodgers
Senate District: Essex-Orleans (All towns in Essex and Orleans counties)
Party: Independent
Residence: Glover
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
The priority should be balancing the budget and helping Vermonters and Vermont business to adjust to this new world. I do not believe that Covid is over and it is highly likely that it will make a resurgence during the winter. If we have to shut down again for any period of time it will be crippling for Vermont businesses which will then lead to a dramatic decrease in tax revenues for the state.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
The high cost of living in Vermont, healthcare, navigating the Covid crisis.
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator first listens to his constituents and then does their best to carry out their wishes in the state house. And effective legislator works for the people who vote for them not for a party or any special interest.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
The first difference is experience as I started serving in town government in the 90s and was elected to the House of Representatives in 2002 then elected to the Senate in 2012. Experience, connections and committee assignments have everything to do with getting things done in the state house. I grew up on a dairy farm, I have worked in the woods and in the forest industry all my life, I have run my own construction business since I was in my 20s. My broad experience in working for a living in many of the jobs that people from the Northeast Kingdom do every day gives me a strong connection and understanding of my constituents.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Vermont is already an expensive place to live so I am not in favor of adding more taxes and fees. We are still in the midst of the Covid emergency though things are going well in Vermont right now. We will have to live within our means as I think we are in for a bumpy road for the next few years until we figure out how to operate in this new normal. Unfortunately many businesses especially in the hospitality and tourism industry have seen sharp decline in income. I believe the state will see sharp declines in tax revenue.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
I have written legislation that would require high spending towns to raise more of their own education dollars. Instead the legislature chose to pass act 46 which I did not support. The state wide school property tax is very high and is pushing people‘s ability to pay their property taxes. We have to address the very high spending towns and figure out ways to build efficiencies, reduce cost and continue to provide quality education for our youth.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
The state college system is extremely important to Vermont students. I believe many of them would not seek a college education if it was not for our state colleges. I do believe the state should work with the state colleges to make sure that they remain healthy and available for Vermont students. It is essential for training our workforce and creating the next generation of entrepreneurs in Vermont. It is also another means of keeping our young adults here if they can get a good education near home and develop the skills needed to find employment and to start new businesses.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There has been racial injustice in Vermont ever since the European settlers push the Native Americans out and made them give up their way of life. I do believe that racial injustice still exist in Vermont, many of us are quite blind to it as we live in largely white populations. Poor people have been discriminated against for generations and the darker a person’s skin is the more likely that person is to be discriminated against.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
I do not believe that the so-called global warming solutions act is actually a solution. I believe it builds more costly bureaucracy and will cost Vermonters more in tax dollars to operate that bureaucracy.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
Vermont does not need any more gun control laws. I believe the magazine ban is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Taking rights away from law-abiding citizens has never and will never make anyone safer.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
We have some great businesses in the manufacturing sector and small business has always been a large contributor in Vermont. Vermont crafters and specialty food makers an important part of the economy. Vermont brewers are not only an important part of the economy but also contribute greatly to the tourism sector. When I was in the house I wrote the specialty beer bill which allowed Vermont breweries to start brewing beer that is over 8% ABC. This has been a large factor in the offerings of many of our most popular breweries. The travel and tourism industry is hugely important in the state of Vermont but has been greatly affected by the covid emergency. One area that still needs improvement is access to broadband. This will help all sectors as well as serve the traveling public.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
I believe most employees in most businesses are worth at least $12.55/ hour. There are some businesses whose overhead is so tight that if we increase it too much and too fast they may actually have to cut employees. In the minimum-wage bill that passed the legislature there were no exceptions made for youth employees, training of employees or for the businesses that gave their employees benefits. These three things all need to be addressed as we move forward and the minimum wage continues to increase.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I support the legalization of the use of cannabis. We have many hard-working taxpaying citizens who use cannabis and they should not have to feel like criminals. It is a drug but so is alcohol and coffee. No one should drive impaired on any substance.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
The legislature is doing a good job in the last few years of addressing the underfunding of the state retirement system. We need to continue to address the funding issues with the current system. We also need to stop making promises to new state hires that we cannot afford.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
When I was in the house of representatives I worked on several pieces of legislation that got nonviolent offenders out of corrections to reduce overcrowding. We need to continue using restorative justice and doing everything that we can to keep nonviolent offenders out of prison. Drug courts have also been a valuable means of keeping people out of prison and need to be utilized throughout the state.
More About John
John Rodgers is current senator as a Democrat. He was raised in Glover on the family dairy farm; he was the fifth generation to grow up on the farm. He graduated from Sacred Heart, Newport (1983) and from New Hampshire Vocational Technical College, Berlin, N.H., (Associates Degree 1985). After college John started a construction business, JS Rodgers Masonry Inc., specializing in dry stonework and excavation. He served eight years in the VT House of Representatives and the past six years in the Senate; he was the Collector of Delinquent Taxes for many years in Glover and coached youth soccer. He is a member of the Barton Area Chamber of Commerce, and served as a Director to Shadow Lake Association, Glover. In 2008, John received the Crime Victim Service Award. He was CLLTIA Person of the Year in 2018. He is married to Brenda Rodgers, a Registered Nurse, and they have two grown sons.
