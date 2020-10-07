Election 2020: Candidate Kelsey Root-Winchester

Candidate: Kelsey Root Winchester
House District: Orange-Caledonia (Groton, Newbury, Topsham)
Party: Democrat
Residence: Newbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Priorities for next session should be to revitalize the economy with the pandemic challenges. To get high speed, affordable internet to rural Vermonters. To increase high quality affable health care for all Vermonters.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
• Getting high speed internet for rural Vermonters
• Increasing high quality, affordable health care
• Protect our schools both k-12 and higher education. Create coordinated network of services to address social, emotional, and behavioral needs of students at all schools
Define “effective legislator.”
Effective legislator is someone who can work across the isle to get things done. To make tough decision and listens to their constituents. Can find creative solutions and compromise when necessary.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
I am an active member of my community. I sit on many community organizations, volunteering my time. As well as I am a small business owner, which makes me able to find creative solutions to problems and takes hard work and I understand the struggles that so many Vermonters face.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
We need to look at additional revenue avenues outside of raising taxes. Increasing tourism revenues and other alternative funding sources.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Education funding is overly complicated and needs to be simplified. The spirit of the current of law is admirable with trying to create equal opportunities for students throughout Vermont but it does not accomplish that. We need to find a more equitable funding strategy.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
We need to support our higher education institutions. They bring students from other states to Vermont. They create jobs and are vital parts of our economy and need to be supported. We need to find a sustainable path forward to keep these vital institutions here.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Yes it is a problem. Racial equality task forces need to be implemented in our government and education for companies and schools. The way to address inequality is to bring it to the forefront and educate to be able to make lasting positive change.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
We need strong benchmarks for Vermont to meet in regards to climate change. Caring for our environment is vital. This is our future and needs to be cared for and we need to make changes.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses?
We have a beautiful, inviting state. We have great recreation such as hiking, biking, skiing and leaf peeping. We need to have ongoing programs to support Vermonters. Programs for businesses need to include sole proprietors as well as employers. Create incentives to shop locally. Create more affordable housing and more high paying jobs. Without high speed internet we will not be able to move forward.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
This is not in line with inflation rates. We need to pay a livable wage.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
It should be regulated and taxed like alcohol and other controlled substances. We need to create a legal marketplace for it to be sold, tested and regulated for adult use.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Yes there needs to be more training and accountability for racial biases. Stricter policies need to be in place when racial biases have been misused. There needs to be more access to mental health care. Jails are not a place for people with mental health issues. For profit prisons should be shut down. There needs to be training throughout the entire criminal justice system on how to better address mental health and addiction issues.
More About Kelsey
I was born and raised in Boulder, Colo. In the summers we would come to Randolph, Vt. to visit my grandparents. I feel in love with the green mountains. I attended the Metropolitan state college of Denver and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. In 2008 I moved to Vermont for a job. It was at the job that I met my husband Jason. He is from Monroe NH. We purchased a home in Wells River. We have two children and nephew who attend Blue Mountain Union School.
Together my husband and I opened the Wells River Wellness Hall and are dedicated to and active in their community. I have had the pleasure of serving on the Blue Mountain Union School Board since 2016. I serve on several other boards including the 302 Cares Substance Misuse Prevention Coalition, Wells River Action Program, Little Rivers Health care board, Whole child wellness committee at BMU, and the new Newbury United board. Vermont has welcomed me and I hope to be able to serve my community more.
