Election 2020: Candidate Marcia Martel

Candidate: Marcia Martel
House District: Caledonia 1 (Barnet, Ryegate, Waterford)
Party: Republican
Residence: Waterford
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
To hopefully all get back to the state house to do our work for the citizens of Vermont in a more professional and hands on way. Zoom worked , but discussions are not the same or as well presented. Also, to put less tax strain on Vermonters.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
1. Better roads for route 5 and 302
2. Less state control over schools…… let teachers teach
3. Stop trying to tax Vermonters out of our state
Define “effective legislator.”
A person that is there to serve in their constituents best interest, not their own.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
Difference from other contenders: I don’t put myself out there to be better or different from other contenders, just want what is best for my districts. Let the voters decide.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue?
Yes, we should have more budget cuts, but where. Everyone wants the state to cover everything and not be accountable for anything. My mom’s favorite quote to us when growing up, “ is it need or is it greed.” As far as additional revenue, we always need more, how to achieve it is the unanswered question.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Schools should go back to local control. Locals can stretch a buck way further than state interference. We are to top heavy for state education, with too many mandates. Cost to taxpayers has gone way above what Vermonters can afford. We have some of the best teachers in Vermont, let them teach, don’t expect them to be social workers.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
Support for our Vermont State College System is very important to our state. Dollars come out of the Capitol Fund every year to help them. Obviously these dollars are not anywhere near enough, as we have just helped them out to the tune of millions. How much they need each year, depends how wisely they spend the bridge dollars. Salaries go up, buildings have tons of deferred maintenance aside from other cost increases. Am all for continuing support for our state colleges.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There is racial justice everywhere, as an individual it is our own responsibility to address the problems, not the legislature. Be more kind and understanding to everyone.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
GWSA: Yes there is some kind of global warming, or is it history repeating it’s self. The dollars and incentives that want to be enacted in Vermont are a bit extreme. We now have a Climate Board that answers to no one, with $100,000 salaries at taxpayers’ expense. Electric cars new charging stations, at cost to taxpayers. I can’t even imagine electric farm equipment, logging trucks, construction equipment and trucking companies. Let’s just see out this plays out in the years ahead.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
We do not need more laws for firearms. You can make all the laws you want but that doesn’t mean they will be abided by. We have the right to bear arms.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
Minimum wage shouldn’t be set in stone for the entire state. All counties are certainly not equal as to income as some can afford to pay more than others. Lots of small businesses cannot sustain the increased mandates for the minimum wage, but are more likely to treat their employees like family and help them out in better ways than a mandated increase in dollars.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
No, I don’t think marijuana should be legalized. You can legally grow your own if you want it. It is looked at as the new tax income ( dollars already being figured out how to spend and who is going to get to spend it) but at what expense?
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
The state should never have gotten themselves into the mess we are now in for unfunded liability retirement obligations. Our appropriations committees have worked really diligently in the past few years to try and get this under control. As more people retire and the state continues to add more and more employees, it will never end or the responsibility get smaller. Beware taxpayers!!
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Reforms for criminal justice and or corrections: S24 was passed by both the House and Senate, this bill will require a report on racial equity and bias in the Department of Corrections. This is a start to fix problems among department employees. This state is very luck to have Interim Commissioner James Baker at the helm for DOC. It won’t happen overnight, but there will be changes made in corrections to the good.
More About Marcia
One of fourteen children born to Clayton and Carol Robinson of Passumpsic. Attended Barnet Elementary Schools, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. Married to Roger, have lived in Waterford since 1970. Two daughters Kandy and Elaine and have five grandchildren.
Worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking Company until its closing in 1993, at Quest Transportation for nine years and Sayles Funeral Home for 10 years. In between working full-time jobs, also helped her husband build eight houses.
Member of St. Johnsbury Unit #58 American Legion Auxiliary since 1982. Have served the Town of Waterford as an auditor, zoning administrator and lister. Currently serving as Justice of the Peace and on the Board of Civil Authority and Board of Abatement. Has served in the Vermont Legislator since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.