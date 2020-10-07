Election 2020: Candidate Marty Feltus

Candidate: Marty Feltus
House District: Caledonia 4 (Burke, Lyndon, Sutton)
Party: Republican
Residence: Lyndon
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
• Revitalizing the economy while adapting to the COVID environment
• Examining pension debt and exploring solutions
• Integrating preK-12 with higher education or other post high school workforce training
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
• Revitalizing the economy
• Limiting scope of government
• Not increasing taxes
Define “effective legislator.”
• One who spends the time to examine issues, and the related current practices/problems and suggestions for improvement
• One who works with all legislators to find common ground
• One who promotes priorities of constituents
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
• Emphasis on personal responsibility rather than dependence on government as promoted in paid family leave, universal health care, free childcare
• Use of state tax dollars for long term commitments that will save us time and money in the future
• Resistance to offering free programs we cannot financially sustain on a statewide level over time (free college education, universal health care, paid family leave)
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Our state budget does not need additional sources of revenue. We need the economic vitality which will bring in more revenue with the same sources and rates. As we receive extra revenue it should be directed to higher education, a revised pension formula, natural resource protection, encouraging more efficient transportation options, and incentivizing residential heating efficiencies. If cuts are necessary due to a temporary decline in revenues, we should look at relaxing verification of permit conditions (rely on self certification), eliminate permit requirements in areas that have no effect on safety of the public, reducing staff in state agencies where there is a decline in requests for services, and streamline administrative functions.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
We place more emphasis than necessary on preK-12 and not enough on higher education and workforce training. A statewide source of funding is necessary to assure adequacy and equity in preK-12, but since spending decisions are made locally there also needs to be a justification and responsibility of how those decisions affect others statewide. The current level of our statewide spending on preK-12 should also accommodate partial support of higher education and workforce training for those 18-20 years old.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
Yes, I support additional state funds, approximately $20 million annually (total $50 million) in order to maintain an accessible path to higher education for committed students in the various regions of the state. The VSC system, however, needs to justify its use of resources with meaningful performance metrics regarding enrollment, retention, and relevancy of programs offered.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Justice for all needs to be pursued irrespective of racial, gender, nationality biases. I think recent legislative action regarding fair and impartial policing is a step in the right direction. Consistent training of police officers as enacted in S. 124 should also promote uniformity. The court system should examine its practices to determine if process/practice improvements are necessary. The new office of Racial Equity should be given time to explore these issues.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
A sign of success will be a greater awareness that personal and collective small steps can make a difference. Opportunities should be made available for individuals to improve their personal circumstances in ways which also affect the whole. Problems will occur if we implement changes that have a net negative effect on the economic well being of residents. Reduced economic activity will lead to a decrease in funds available to address the problem.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I don’t believe that additional laws are needed. Existing laws and regulations regarding access to purchase of firearms, background checks, waiting times, limits on high capacity magazines, disposal of surplus weapons collected by law enforcement agencies, and red flag laws are sufficient to protect the general public in the current environment.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
The strength of the state economy is its diversity. A variety of sectors (tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, exports, higher education, health care services) contribute to the whole. We do not have one overly dominant sector which could jeopardize the entire economy if it were to suffer a temporary decline. Our weaknesses, however, are our low population and relative lack of access to capital. Businesses which could justifiably expand have difficulty finding the start up funds to do so, and are additionally handicapped by not being able to find the workforce necessary to take advantage of a market opportunity. The state could expand its revolving loan funds and tie them to increased employment and workforce training. Marketing awareness of employment opportunities and incentivizing workforce training would also help.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
The increase is about right as long as the economy recovers and businesses are able to support this level.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I support the current status of the legal possession of small amounts of marijuana. I opposed the commercialization efforts that passed this year. I believe that promoting the use of a product that we know to be unhealthy is not a wise long term decision. Deciding to spend a significant portion of tax income derived from the sale of the product on activities designed to discourage its use validates that position for me. The complex system of licenses and fees and regulatory boards to administer the system leads me to believe that we would have been better off letting users grow their own product or purchase it out of state.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
We need to carefully examine the benefit programs promised and determine if they are reasonable in today’s market. We need to review methods in which we can encourage employees to take a greater role and responsibility in planning for their own future. Both of these areas could yield a decrease in the growth of future liabilities. For the current liabilities we need to define a plan for eventually retiring the liabilities and commit to the proper contribution each year.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
I advocate continued use of diversion and restorative justice programs to affect future behaviors, workforce training while incarcerated, and furlough with supervision for those who have demonstrated a desire and ability to successfully reintegrate in our community. With limited funds for rehabilitation and reintegration programs for those incarcerated we need to concentrate our efforts on those that intend to remain residents of Vermont upon their release.
More About Marty
Marty has been active in community affairs since her move to Lyndon in 1977. Along with her husband Steve (now retired optometrist), her family includes two adult children who attended local schools and four grandchildren. She was active on the Planning Commission, Trustee for Lyndonville (5 years) and Selectman for Lyndon (20 years). She has served in the House of Representatives since 2013. Marty had a satisfying career with Weidmann Electrical Technology (formerly known as “EHV”) for 30 years working in customer service, international sales, and administrative roles.
