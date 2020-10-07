Election 2020: Candidate Patrick Seymour

Candidate: Patrick Seymour
House District: Caledonia 4 (Burke, Lyndon, Sutton)
Party: Republican
Residence: Sutton
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Recovering from Covid-19 should be the number one legislative priority for every member of the House and Senate. Further economic relief should be considered and aid to small business is going to be essential in restarting Vermont’s economy.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
The towns that I represent I believe would be most concerned with funding of the state colleges, reducing the cost of living, and expanding access to high speed internet.
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator is one who listens to their constituents and tries to work across party lines. In my time in the legislature I have met others who have introduced dozens of bills but have been unsuccessful in them passing. Creating more work for the legislative council without passing legislation is not being effective.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
One of the most notable differences between myself and my opponents is age. This state is suffering from a demographic crisis, an aging population with fewer young people staying. I believe that if we want to make this state more affordable for young people we should elect those who will have to deal with the consequences of the legislation they enact.
In addition to this I have served the last two years as a member of the legislature who is known to consider all sides of an issue. I am not one who will vote solely on party lines, I have worked across the aisle to forward bills in Judiciary to improve social justice for all.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Raising taxes and cutting budgets are both risky moves when the economy is doing poorly. Focus should be on funding essential services. Preventative measures are essential to keep from having more costs later on.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
I believe that we need to examine alternatives to funding education in the State of Vermont. Funding through property taxes has been an old standard but with education costs rising Statewide we cannot continue to increase property tax at the rate we have been or we risk individuals finding more affordable places to live. I feel that shifting the sales tax revenues to education was a good start.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
NVU-Lyndon is an essential resource for our area. I have signed the VSCS Thrive pledge to try to return to funding the State Colleges at 50% of their funding versus the current abysmal 17%. I do not believe I would be where I am today without the education I received at NVU-Lyndon. We need to ensure that future generations have the same opportunities that we had.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There is no denying that there is racial injustice in Vermont. The work that I have done in my committee has opened my eyes to a number of disturbing cases even in our State. From what I have observed we need to listen to communities of color when they say they have an issue. Increases in funding to the judiciary and streamlining of some courtroom procedure could help with relieving the backlog in the courts. We should also consider more work with expungement and diversion in order to forgive minor crimes.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Success from the GWSA would be meeting our emissions goals without increasing the cost of living on Vermonters. Unfortunately I do not believe that will be the case, and the worst case scenario is we hurt working class Vermonters and don’t achieve anything.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I have not heard any compelling arguments in my committee for any further firearm legislation. We can address violence in our state without infringing on individuals second amendment rights.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
The state’s greatest strength is our tourism economy. Some of that would be our fantastic ski areas, bike trails, and fall foliage. But it also includes our small agriculture and craft food industries.
The weaknesses I see are our aging population and an increase in the cost of living.
The State government can emphasize our area by increasing tourism dollars to match those spent by our neighboring New England states. If we can emphasize our strengths enough we can overcome the costs of an aging population.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
It is no secret that I voted against the minimum wage increase. I believe that our efforts should be in reducing the cost of living and if raising the minimum wage increases the costs for our folks living on fixed incomes I believe it will harm our state.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I have had my doubts about the legalization of cannabis in the past but I ultimately voted in favor of this most recent iteration of the bill. I do not believe that any cannabis bill will be perfect but it does seem to be the will of the majority of Vermonters. We need to begin crafting this legislation the right way and getting the ball rolling is a good start.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Closing the gap on the retirement obligations is one of the most important things that we can do. Each year the gap grows larger and we have to use general funds to balance this. As general funds get funnelled away there is less and less money available for other programs that we would like to have. I agree with much of what Carolyn Branagan has to say about fixing our liability funding.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
We should continue to commit to a new system of justice. The old way of locking folks up without educating and reforming them does nothing for them or society as a whole. I am fully supportive of expungement and diversion programs.
More About Patrick
Patrick Seymour was born in St. Johnsbury and raised in Sutton. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 2015 and received an associate’s in business from Northern Vermont University at Lyndon in December of 2018. He served on the Sutton School Board from 2017-2018, serving as chair for the last year of the board. Patrick currently serves as the secretary of the Sutton Fire Department and as a member of the Sutton Development Review Board. He married Ashley Miles on Jan. 1, 2020 and plans to continue to live and serve in the town of Sutton.
