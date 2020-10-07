Election 2020: Candidate Paul Lefebvre

Candidate: Paul Lefebvre
House District: Essex-Caledonia-Orleans (Westmore, Newark, East Haven, Ferdinand, Brighton, Bloomfield, Lewis, Lemington, Canaan, Norton, Avery’s Gore, Warren’s Gore, Averill)
Party: Independent
Residence: Newark
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
The main 2021-22 legislative priorities are education reform and broadband extension.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
For my district it is jobs, highway paving and repairs, protecting our lakes and streams from contamination and invasives
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator is someone who gets something done.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
I oppose increasing the consolidation of power in state government, with a belief that land use decisions and environmental and education policy should start at the local and regional levels.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
The state must hold the line on spending and begin a comprehensive review of how it taxes income and property owners.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Public education funding needs to be overhauled from bottom to top. I support the comprehensive review now ongoing and look forward to receiving the report.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There is no easy fix to racial injustice anywhere; state government should accept a more vigilant, watchdog role whenever allegations of racism surface over how government is functioning.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
The only feature of the Global Warming Solutions Act that makes any sense is giving a prominent role to rural Vermonters who have to rely solely on motor vehicles to go to work, to shop, to keep medical and all other appointments.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
No additional firearm regulations are needed in Vermont.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Our national resources are the state’s greatest economic assets. The challenge is how to use them wisely without depriving Vermonters of a working landscape. Rural Vermont is a place where people live and work; it should not be transformed into Vermont’s playground.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
The increase in the minimum wage to $12.55 is the compromise to a bill introduced by the majority party to raise it to $15 an hour. Beginning on January 1, 2023, increases will keep pace with the consumer price index or by five percent, whichever is less. I voted for the compromise but later supported the Governor’s attempt to veto it after hearing from constituents. I believe it is an ongoing issue that should be monitored by the Legislature for its effects on Vermont small businesses and on those workers it intends to support.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I supported legalization but not the commercialization, as I believe it will evolve beyond Vermont’s emerging small scale economic model for agriculture, which is supporting and buying locally grown and raised products.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Those underfunded retirement obligations will not improve until we change how public education is delivered and paid for.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
We cannot continue to hold defendants accused of misdemeanors without bail or bail they cannot afford. We must also find alternatives to sending convicted offenders to out-of-state prisons. And as we continue to incarcerate people, we should sentence those convicted of non-violent crimes to public work projects, such as highway projects or land improvements or public and conservation work.
More About Paul
I am an incumbent who has served the last six years on the House Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife Committee; the last two as the Committee’s Vice-Chair.
