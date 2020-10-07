Candidate: Scott Beck
House District: Caledonia 3 (St. Johnsbury)
Party: Republican
Residence: St. Johnsbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Legislative priorities should be keeping Vermonters safe, restarting the economy, responsible opening and funding of schools, and assisting Vermonters negatively impacted by Covid.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
People want to be safe from Covid, able to afford to live in Vermont, and sure that there is racial and social justice for all.
Define “effective legislator.”
An effective legislator represents their constituents, but uses their judgment and knowledge to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community. Effective legislators communicate with constituents and work with members of both political parties and from all corners of Vermont.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
I have a lengthy history of working with members of both political parties and am the only candidate in this race that has written a bill sponsored by members of the opposite party. I am often asked to present difficult bills to the entire House that require bipartisan support, this year’s education finance bill is one example. Until Covid forced dramatic change to the legislative schedule, I was preparing to present significant corporate tax reform to the full House. When unemployment catastrophically spiked in April I was asked by the Speaker to co-lead a team of volunteer legislators to help stabilize the system – Rep. Chip Conquest (D) and Rep. Sam Young (D) from the NEK joined me in this effort.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Vermont has all of the revenue it needs, it just isn’t being spent in the correct places. One example is our public pension systems; currently, Vermont is spending $200M each year to compensate for mismanagement. Vermont could provide every Vermont resident free undergraduate tuition at Vermont’s public colleges and universities for an additional $60M.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Vermont has an excellent education funding system with three notable problems that can be easily fixed:
1. Reconnect district spending decisions to their district homestead tax rate.
2. Increase the pupil weighting for poverty to more accurately reflect actual costs.
3. Eliminate the excess spending threshold and penalty.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
Vermont residents should receive free undergraduate tuition at Vermont public colleges and universities. This would give NVU-Lyndon all of the students and resources required to offer a robust higher education.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
Yes, unfortunately there is. The Legislature recently passed a series of imperfect bills to address this topic. It needs to come back in January and thoughtfully readdress these bills so that all Vermonters can be assured that racial and social justice are received by all.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Success depends on the perspective. Some are hoping for a carbon tax, others fossil fuel prohibition, and some want to let the market solve the climate crisis with public assistance. What is likely to occur is that Vermont will not meet its GWSA climate reduction goals and will get sued. The Agency of Natural Resources will have to direct their attention to the courts and will have diminished capacity to do important climate work; this won’t help anyone. Vermont’s progress has everything to do with how quickly Vermonters can switch from carbon fuels to clean electricity and achieve energy efficiencies; they will do this on their own as soon as they can afford to. Carbon taxes and prohibitions won’t make them any more likely to be able to afford alternative energy.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I support keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and would welcome laws that advance this goal further.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Vermont has a very diversified economy that has withstood the shocks of the Great Recession and Covid pandemic better than most. Our location next to Quebec is a significant advantage. Vermont’s housing, taxes, energy, childcare, and higher education costs are high. Regulations, permitting, taxes, and fees are not attractive to many businesses and investors. Efforts to recover from Covid should include structural changes that make it easier for Vermonters to afford to live here and encourage businesses to locate and invest in Vermont.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
$12.55 is too little, but that isn’t the point. The minimum wage is a very crude and ineffective way to help low-income workers that destabilizes labor markets, and reduces benefits and hours worked for many. Vermont would be far smarter if it helped workers through an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit. This would actually reward working Vermonters and would not destabilize labor markets.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I voted for home grow and tax and regulate legislation that has passed through the House and Senate. This is a big learning curve; the Legislature should watch legalization closely and be prepared to act.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Vermont’s unfunded pension liability is $4.6B and growing quickly. In 2007 the liability was $1B. Since 2007 system employees and employers have made 100% of their annual contribution. The managers of the systems and Treasurer have not been able to achieve unrealistic investment growth rates, forcing the General Fund to contribute over $200M annually, also growing. Both systems should be closed to new employees and the Treasurer should recommend new plans for new employees that can be guaranteed remain solvent.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
Vermont needs to continue work toward making sure that dangerous people remain incarcerated and kept out of communities. Non-dangerous people need to be rehabilitated so that they can contribute to society. One prisoner costs Vermont taxpayers $57,000 annually to incarcerate.
More About Scott
Rep. Scott Beck has served three terms in the Legislature, serving on the Education Committee his first two terms and on Ways & Means for his most recent term. Scott is married to Joelle Beck, they have six children that have all attended the St. Johnsbury School and St. Johnsbury Academy. Scott and Joelle have owned the Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop and Cafe since its opening in 2005.
Scott will be the 2021-22 president of Kiwanis, volunteers countless hours with St. Johnsbury Baseball, organizes St. Johnsbury’s World Maple Festival, and recently initiated a series of used book events to help reinvigorate St. Johnsbury’s downtown during the Covid crisis. Scott is the founder of Three Rivers Ice and Rec, LLC, its goal is a regional ice and recreation center on Bay Street.
Scott has a BA in political science and MAEd’s in mathematics and social science. He is a Navy veteran with two air medals, and over 1,100 flying hours and nearly 300 carrier arrested landings in tactical aircraft.
