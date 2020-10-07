Election 2020: Candidate Scott Campbell

Candidate: Scott Campbell
House District: Caledonia 3 (St. Johnsbury)
Party: Democrat
Residence: St. Johnsbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
The first priority will be dealing with the anticipated revenue shortfall in FY22, starting July 1. Too much is unknown right now, including whether the Federal government will make more resources available. Whether it does or not, the Legislature must grapple with where to make investments to build and sustain rural economies: broadband, the State College System, child care, health care. Along with these perennial issues, I hope we will make progress on further Act 250 reform; improving customer service for businesses and individuals accessing government services or complying with regulations; justice and corrections reform; and advancing the energy transition to “beneficial electrification” of transportation and building thermal.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
• Improving the economy, including support for businesses, infrastructure (especially broadband) and amenities (such as arts and recreation).
• Re-invigorating NVU-Lyndon.
• Building and renovating more housing, both affordable and market-rate, for rental and owner occupancy.
Define “effective legislator.”
I think the role of a legislator is both to reflect the values of his/her constituents and to inform and lead those constituents on issues of the day. Few “regular folks” have the time, the inclination or the expertise to delve into all the issues their representatives are asked to make judgments on. Representatives must do that work, and also explain their conclusions and their votes to their constituents.
Effective legislators learn how to work within the formal parliamentary system and committee process, and also how to negotiate the informal set of relationships that affect how and whether bills move. Trust is the key ingredient in all relationships, including legislative. It takes time to earn that trust and build one’s reputation as dedicated and reliable.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
My focus is on building a viable and sustainable economy by focusing on investments that open opportunity for residents to find meaningful work and engage in the community. My opponents talk about “affordability” as a function of cutting taxes. But cutting taxes means cutting services. I believe that is a short-term answer to a long-term problem: how to build our tax base to support the services we need. Building our tax base means attracting and retaining more young families, which means supporting the infrastructure businesses need and the amenities young families are looking for.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Cutting the state budget is easy to say and hard to do. We don’t have enough resources now to provide needed services. As mentioned earlier, the next fiscal year is expected to be very difficult. While I certainly favor close scrutiny of expenditures, I do not favor across-the-board cuts. My hope is that we can maintain vital services, perhaps with additional help from the Feds, using some of our rainy-day fund, and perhaps recapturing some of the windfall tax reductions for the wealthy from the recent Federal tax cut.
Some have called for wholesale restructuring of our tax system, and I would agree many improvements should be made. But I am concerned that trying to do so in the midst of a pandemic is not a good idea.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
Education is a vital public service, especially in a democratic society. It’s important to recognize that what we expect out of public education is much different and more costly than it was even 25 years ago.
Our funding system is extraordinarily complex, for many reasons.
The traditional property tax is moderated by household income. We have created mechanisms to account for differential resources in different towns. We have a mix of local control and state requirements, and now statewide health insurance contract. Some argue for replacing the income-adjusted property-tax component with pure income tax levy, but I would need to study the issue more before I know whether that is a good idea.
The property tax has some under-appreciated advantages: it is a form of wealth tax, since its value fluctuates little relative to income; it captures value from second-home owners who are from out of state and pay no Vermont income tax; it is more transparent than income tax.
I am open to considering other systems of funding education, but I would oppose wholesale cuts.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
Yes. Our current funding level, at about 17% of total costs, is half what our neighboring states invest. I support increasing State funding to at least that average level, about 33-34%.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There is systemic racism throughout American society, including in Vermont. The Legislature passed bills regarding racial equity in corrections (S.24) and police use of force (S.119 and S.124), and has shown close awareness of the issue in other legislation. We must continue to consider implicit bias in every bill we debate and pass.
Creation of a Human Resources office for the Legislature, and regular training for members will help raise awareness.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Success looks like building resilient infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and culverts, internet and electric service. It looks like stepping up the Weatherization Assistance Program, and incentives and creative financing for middle-income Vermonters to weatherize their homes. It looks like converting the centralized electric grid to handle intermittent generation and storage required by distributed renewable resources, and load-balancing EV charging and two-way vehicle-to-grid capability, which is on the horizon as more vehicles become in effect mobile batteries. It looks like incentivizing development of tighter settlement patterns with a variety of services available in more small towns now struggling with depopulation. It looks like facilitating alternatives to personal cars by including bike paths in road projects, and developing creative transportation systems for rural areas. It looks like more local farms providing more of our food needs.
Basically, success looks like transforming our economy from nearly 100% reliance on fossil fuels for heating, transportation, and industrial processes, to sustainable power sources. All change is disruptive, but in the process of that transformation, many new jobs will be created. We should seize the opportunity to build a more equitable and engaged society as well.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I don’t have any specific recommendations. But I would be open to considering laws that demonstrably contribute to public health.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Our strengths are in our tight-knit communities, our “brand,” our natural beauty, our recreational opportunities, our creative arts.
Our weaknesses are low wages, and relatively high costs due to winter heating, transportation, and the costs of government borne by too few people.
On wages, see next response. On high costs of winter and transportation, see response to GWSA question. On costs of government, see my response to the fourth question on the difference between me and my opponents.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
It’s too much for the small mom-and-pop business owners, but way too little for people struggling to make ends meet at that pay level. Over the last 50 years, the shift in the economy from manufacturing and strong labor unions to services and little or no union representation has coincided with the stagnation in working people’s income. It has also coincided with an increase in low-income assistance supports that, in effect, transfer costs for wages that employers should be paying to taxpayers instead.
The covid crisis has starkly revealed how “essential” these low-paid workers are. I think it’s time we recognized that the “minimum” wage should be a living wage, and perhaps there should be a carefully thought out “starter” wage that replaces the minimum wage.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I supported the “tax and regulate” bill, S.54. I think legal cannabis, with no legal way to acquire it other that growing it, was obviously an untenable situation. S.54 struck a good balance between allowing for legal sales and protecting public health.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
I defer to the expertise of Treasurer Beth Pearce. We are in the midst of a plan to pay it off by 2038, and we have no choice but to stay the course.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
I think our criminal justice system should be oriented around restorative justice rather than punishment and revenge. Compared to other states we have made progress, but compared to some European countries we have a long way to go.
Likewise, in corrections we must recognize that most inmates will return to society. We must have adequate programming to prepare them to engage and participate constructively.
We need to bring our inmate population down at least to the level we can house in-state. I deplore the use of for-profit prisons.
In the long run, we must begin supporting families and children under stress much earlier. It makes more sense for us to invest in education rather than incarceration.
More About Scott
