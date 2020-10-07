Election 2020: Candidate Terri Williams

Candidate: Terri Williams
House District: Essex-Caledonia (Brunswick, Concord, Granby, Guildhall, Kirby, Lunenburg, Maidstone, Victory)
Party: Republican
Residence: Granby
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
Helping individuals and small businesses recover from COVID-19; protecting property rights; protecting forest products, trucking, snowmobiling, and our highway system
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Legislators from the Burlington area have been promoting proposals to put a carbon tax on gasoline, diesel, heating oil and propane to fight “climate change.” Whatever appeal that might have for city people, it would be absolutely the wrong thing to do to us Vermonters who live back in the north woods.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
No more laws are necessary. I will defende your right to keep and bear arms.
More About Terri
Also known as “Barnie,” I was born in Concord and have lived in North Concord and Granby most of my life. I graduated from Concord High School which included 2 years at the St. Johnsbury Academy Vocation Program studying business. I also studied for one year at New Hampshire College majoring in business.
For 10+ years I owned and operated Barnie’s Market in Concord. I’ve also been a manager at Fairbanks Scales and McDonald’s in St. Johnsbury, administrator at Concord Schools, bookkeeper at Hovey’s Shops and Clerk at St. Jay Hardware.
I currently serve by appointment as interim Town Clerk and Treasurer of the town of Granby. I have also served as select board member and auditor for the town of Concord.
My civic involvement includes establishing a Big Game weighing stat¡on at Barnie’s Market. I have been a member of local “Board of Directors” that includes Lyndon institute, Fairbanks Federal Credit Union and Northern Counties Home Health.
I have been married to Terry Williams for 44 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.