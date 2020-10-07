Election 2020: Candidate Vicki Strong

Candidate: Vicki Strong
House District: Orleans-Caledonia (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield, Wheelock)
Party: Republican
Residence: Albany
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
The legislative priorities this coming session will definitely be focusing on our State budget since covid-19 has deeply affected our revenues with the closure of so many businesses during the late winter and spring. We have yet to see how our recovery will progress. it gives us an opportunity to look deeper at our formulas for school funding, and our spending in Human Services and Healthcare, which all take the highest percentage of our state budget.
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
The top three priorities of the people I represent are: the affordability of living in Vermont, the onerous and difficult process of starting a business, and the feeling that the state government is more of an obstacle than a helper in their daily lives.
Define “effective legislator.”
Throughout my 10 years in the legislature my focus has always been to see how any legislation affects the freedoms of our daily lives; to balance our personal rights and any new laws and regulations that affect those freedoms. This is very important to me as the government slowly encroaches on these liberties. Our freedom has been won and maintained by those who defend and protect our freedom everyday in the military at great personal sacrifice. I don’t take their service and sacrifices lightly and feel a great duty to honor those sacrifices on our behalf.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
I believe that if we encourage more growth of businesses and jobs in Vermont, we won’t need to cut the budget drastically or raise taxes. More jobs means more revenue for the state. However, I do believe that we need to reform our educational system and how we pay for it. As we have seen a decline in student enrollments our spending continues to rise and is the highest per pupil spending in the country. We need to have a reasonable per student spending and live within our means with our education budget. The State has put heavy mandates on our schools and then the schools often have to figure out how to pay for them. Our small schools can survive and thrive if we will innovate and allow more school choice and give more local control back to our communities. The legislature has failed to address this problem and it is time to be a leader of education reform in our country. I believe allowing more school choice is the way forward, and Act 46 was a terribly failed attempt at trying to lower costs of education in Vermont, particularly for our small rural schools.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
I support temporary increased state funds to our Vermont State Colleges to get them through the effects of covid this year, but the legislature must help to make a serious effort to help decide how we attract college students to Vermont, what programs they offer that are relevant to current trends, and how we deliver that education and pay for it. This is an issue across the country and not just here in Vermont. These challenges are opportunities to keep our forms of higher education thriving and moving forward during this time.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There can be racial injustice anytime, anywhere, and in any place, and this current time period has brought this to light again in our country. We can always be reminded to realize our natural human tendencies to judge others without respect and human dignity. While I served for five years on the House Judiciary Committee, there were yearly discussions and studies done to examine racial equity in traffic stops, prison statistics, and other areas of policing. I give our state legislature a lot of credit for bringing many voices to the table on these topics and it was done with respect and a willingness to work together.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
I voted against the Global Warming Solutions Act for many reasons, particularly because I don’t want to give, what should be legislative authority, to a large unelected board, that would regulate and dictate their views on “climate solutions.” I represent seven towns all effected deeply by the building of huge intrusive wind towers on their surrounding ridge lines. Destroying the environment to save the environment was a terrible idea, and rushed through without good due process for those whose lives were affected.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
We have reasonable and effective gun laws in Vermont and don’t need to change them. Our Second Amendment is given to us for very good reasons and should be protected.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
The weaknesses of our state’s economy are related to the heavy rate of taxation Vermonters face to live here. If our tax rates were lower more people would stay here, work here, and come here for the wonderful lifestyle to live in such a beautiful place with small caring communities. We can’t keep raising taxes on the small population in Vermont. The key to a brighter future for our economy is to allow more growth of businesses and to help our farmers to survive.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
We have debated the minimum wage over and over in the 10 years I have served in the legislature. We have the minimum wage on a path to increase already as the cost of living goes up, and there are many good reasons for not increasing it too quickly especially while our businesses are trying to recover from covid shutdown.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
We have legalized the use of medical marijuana, allowed home grown marijuana, and have reduced penalties for people who possess marijuana above the allowed amounts. That is enough in my opinion. Bringing in the sale of commercialized marijuana at retail stores will harm young people, bring in big marijuana retailers, and increase the serious health problems we will see associated with heavy marijuana use.
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Our substantial unfounded liability in state employee obligations is a big problem for our state and the legislature has taken stabs at addressing it, but not aggressively enough. Now we have the new challenge with our state budget due to covid revenue losses, and this issue will only get more complicated. Many ideas need to come to the table to address this growing liability, while still honoring our obligations to our state employees who have been promised this retirement.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
I advocate for not having Vermonters in prison outside of our state. This makes it extremely difficult for the families of these prisoners when they are housed so far away, and it makes it more difficult to reunite families effectively when the prison terms are done. We also have a shortage of housing for prisoners when they are released, and sometimes prisoners are kept in prison long past their sentencing, simply because there is no housing available to them. As a state we are also looking at the levels of crimes and what is necessary for imprisonment, and we are looking at ways that other methods can be implemented to treat and rehabilitate offenders when their crimes are non-violent.
More About Vicki
I grew up just over the border from Vermont in the northern area of the Adirondack Mountains, and as a child, I always had a desire to live in Vermont. Because of this childhood yearning, I found and attended Sterling College in Craftsbury, and while there, met and eventually married my husband, Nathan Strong. We have been married for 43 years and we enjoyed raising and home-schooling our three children. Our middle son, Jesse, joined the Marine Corps while attending college, and was eventually deployed to go to Iraq in 2004. Sadly, Jesse, and three other fine young Marines, were killed in an ambush by a rocket-propelled grenade on January 26, 2005. Our lives were forever changed, but as we have grieved our loss, we have sought to honor our son’s sacrifice for freedom. It was through my process of honoring Jesse’s sacrifice, that I was asked to run for state office, and I chose to say yes to that challenge and opportunity. I have served now for ten years in the House of Representatives, and have served on several committees including Healthcare, Judiciary, General Housing and Military Affairs, and most recently on Agriculture. I feel it has been a privilege to serve my constituents and I have done my best to represent them in the issues we have faced as a State. I have also been a Pastor’s wife for 35 years, and worked for Weight Watchers as a coach for 23 years, meeting many people throughout the Northeast Kingdom. All of these areas of service have given me a compassion for people in their struggles and heartaches, and I bring this empathy into my work everyday as a legislator.
