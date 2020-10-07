Election 2020: John Elwell

Candidate: John Elwell
House District: Orleans-Caledonia (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield, Wheelock)
Party: Democrat
Residence: Craftsbury
What should be legislative priorities in the next session?
COVID, Internet Access, Jobs, Environment, Women’s rights, Health Care
What would you say are the top three priorities of the people you represent?
COVID, Internet Access, Jobs/Child care
Define “effective legislator.”
Able to listen and seek solutions which probably will involve compromise.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contenders in your district that makes you the candidate worthy of election?
Vote for many measures the incumbent has voted against. Example, voted no on Paid Family Health Leave; voted no on raising the Minimum Wage. I would have voted yes on both.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue?
Because of the current COVID situation, I would have to study and listen in detail to what the needs and sources of
revenue are needed now.
What do you think of education funding in Vermont?
A work in progress but no more burden on property taxes.
Do you support an increase in state funds to the Vermont State College System to aid struggling institutions like NVU-Lyndon? How much?
They need to be supported which may mean additional funds.
Is there racial injustice in Vermont and, if yes, what do you propose the legislature does to address it?
There is racial injustice. Most change will come from education and a willingness to change rather than through legislation.
What does success from the Global Warming Solutions Act look like in Vermont? What, if any, problems could result from the GWSA?
Reduced carbon admission is the goal. Long-term electric cars or hybrids, solar and wind energy.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in Vermont?
I am a gun owner and served in the Army. Enforce current gun laws. Waiting periods to buy certain firearms, registration. No individual needs an automatic weapon.
What are the strengths in the state’s economy? What are the weaknesses? What can state government do to address the weaknesses?
Tourism and agriculture are strength and need to be supported. Need more well paying jobs and we need good internet access as there will be more people working from home and I see education continuing to be taught through the internet.
Concerning the state’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $12.55 in January 2022, is the increase too much or too little?
I support an increase in the minimum wage. We need to attract business that can pay a livable wage with benefits.
What is your position on the state’s marijuana legalization efforts?
I support the legalization, sale and control of marijuana
In recent years the state has been trying to address a substantial unfunded liability in state employee retirement obligations, but the liability remains high and the number of retirees grows. What should be done?
Increase contributions to the fund, increase the return on the funds or reduce benefits. Those are the solutions, but how to do it is why it has been discussed for a number of years.
What, if any, criminal justice and/or corrections department reforms do you advocate?
I need more information and education on the subject.
More About John
I was brought up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in Economics. I moved East and worked for an insurance company selling and servicing Group insurance that included hospital and major medical. I changed careers and had a contracting business in Massachusetts with up to six employees.
Since moving to Vermont, I have worked as a sole proprietor. In addition, for the last eight years I have also worked as a tax aide volunteer, providing free tax preparation service for low and middle income families.
I am a trustee for the Northern Rivers Land Trust.
I am a veteran having served on active duty and the active reserves.
