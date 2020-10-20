Election 2020:Wes Chapmon

Two candidates are running for the one-seat Grafton-3 House district, which represents towns that include Bath, Easton, and Landaff.
Currently serving in the Grafton-15 House seat and seeking election to the Grafton-3 district is first-term state Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-Landaff.
He will face Republican Wes Chapmon, of Bath.
How do you see the role of a legislator heading into the next session being impacted by the fallout from the pandemic? What should your legislative priorities be in the next session?
Legislative duties do not change in an emergency. We still have the same fundamental responsibilities in honoring our oaths and upholding the rule of law by defending the Constitutions of the State of New Hampshire and the United States. Of course, Covid-19 and the states response to it and the laws regarding the states response to it will be at the top of everyone’s list. This will definitely predominate the legislative docket for some time and our chief responsibility is fidelity to the Constitution to make sure that the states’ response in times of trouble is both appropriate and constitutional.
How would you categorize your understanding of what people in your district desire from their legislator? Upon what are you basing that assessment? What would you say are the top three priorities the greatest number of people in the district have for you as their legislator?
The top priority for any legislator is that they have a deep knowledge and understanding of the New Hampshire Constitution and the United States Constitution and are solemnly sworn to defending them and upholding them in every aspect of legislation they propose and pass. That is the chief duty and what I hear over and over. Just follow the constitution! I have walked my district from Landaff to Warren and everywhere in between and I have heard this over and over. I have also heard a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the office for which I am running and have pointed out the duties of that office and that my chief responsibility will be to honor the oath of that office and defend the constitution and thus my constituents natural rights.
Define “effective legislator.”
One that honors their oath and defends the Constitutions of the State of New Hampshire and the United States of America and holds the laws of the State of New Hampshire to compliance and accord with both.
Does the state budget need cutting or an influx of additional revenue? If cuts are needed, where are the areas to consider? If more revenue is needed, what would you spend it on and what tax or fee increases should be considered to pay for it?
Government should run with the same fiscal responsibility we apply to our own finances. We can not simply force our employers to pay us more if we have an out of control spending problem and we should not run our public offices in this manner either. It is not the constitutional role, nor was it the intention of our founders, for government to right ever social wrong or cure every social ill, but rather to establish a rule of law to safeguard our natural rights and provide for a common defense.
That should be the core responsibility of government and programs that are not fundamental to that goal should be weighed and considered. The process of weighing and considering which programs to cut should not be undertaken haphazardly or based on special interest or pet peeves but rather with a clear view of the scope of government and the cost/benefit of the program. Should New Hampshire maintain programs to license cosmetology?
The states response to Covid will result in a massive shortfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars and may last for some time after bans are lifted and we begin to recover. Some will want to raise taxes by squeezing businesses the state destroyed or severely damaged and the people the state financially devastated. I believe instead we can and will find more than enough fat in the budget to eliminate without cutting any essential services that are within the proper scope of government to provide.
Would you support legislation to implement a state income tax, a sales tax, or an increase in the business taxes?
No! Absolutely not! That would have a counterproductive effect. We cant tax our way out of mismanagement and bad policy. People will prosper and rebuild a thriving economy if unburdened by the state. This will in turn restore revenue to support state government.
In the state’s education system, is the greater concern in the funding or in the equity of education services? Which approach do you recommend for addressing this area of concern?
There is no question that the education system is stressed in remote and economically depressed areas while abundant in wealthy ones. I believe state funds should be equal and consistent and follow the child and that ultimately parents should decide how best to spend it to secure a classical education for their children. Schools have become indoctrination centers both for students and teachers and have created an environment that is often hostile to both unless they agree with the indoctrination.
Schools should return focus to simply providing a classical education. Your tax dollars should not be used to teach your children gender ideology, intersectional politics or explicit LGBT sexual education or nonsensical common core math. Until that is corrected, the amount of money we throw at a broken system is rather irrelevant and ineffective if the goal is actually to educate children.
What is your assessment of the state’s efforts to address climate concerns? How do you strike a balance between taking significant action vs. the possibility that people – especially those in rural areas – could be harshly impacted financially by those actions?
When I grew up. The concern was pollution. Then they started calling it “global warming” and now “climate change” when the warming data didn’t pan out. The climate is always changing and has done so since long before industrialization. Just look at the Piri Reis map. The “consensus science” is not settled on the matter by any stretch of imagination and any honest scientist or historian will tell you that “consensus science” is pseudo science. Just look at the long history of the consensus of the entire scientific community that stood in overwhelming and authoritative opposition to the data that irrevocably shattered the position of consensus science by proving it wrong.
“Settled” science now tells us the earth rotates around the sun instead of the other way around but that was only after the consensus that believe otherwise almost flailed the skin off Galileo for proving otherwise. The same has been true for countless scientists to this day. Until there is definitive proof of anthropogenic global warming, I believe we should focus on being good stewards of our land and water and air and should focus again on fighting pollution rather that a global carbon tax scheme.
What, if any, additional firearms laws do you think are necessary in New Hampshire?
I think there is a fundamental problem with that question. Where in the Constitution does in mention “necessary” arms? What areas are necessary for citizens to defend themselves, their families and communities from hostile invaders or even their own government if it becomes tyrannical? I think, morally, the line should be drawn at those that one cannot aim sufficiently well to hit only the target at which they are aiming.
What, if any, additional measures do you think are needed to make schools safer?
Allow teachers and staff to receive training and arm themselves. When I was young, guns were common and there wasn’t the fear and irrational hysteria about them we wee today. Rifle safety was taught in school and we had a rifle team. High school students often had a rifle on the rack in the back window of their truck in the school parking lot. There is a picture of two students sitting at the door of their school with rifles in response to a threat. In 1966 a shooter took a position in a bell tower ash the University of Texas and started shooting people around the campus, other students ran to their cars and got their guns and returned fire. This saved the live of countless people by preventing the shooter from firing on people at will. Free people can defend themselves and others and that is what is most critical if we are actually interested in saving lives.
Where do you feel you differ from the other contender in your district and what makes you the candidate worthy of election?
Based on my opponent’s voting record, I believe we are diametrically opposed in our view of government and form of government and our understanding of and fidelity to the Constitution. My opponent literally voted for a rule that was unanimously overturned by the New Hampshire Supreme Court as unconstitutional. We are diametrically opposed in our understanding of individual rights and the governments role and responsibility in defending them and in the authority and power of government vs that of the people.
I am a Republican and Constitutionalist. I believe we have inalienable natural rights that bestowed upon us by our Creator, not government, and that governments have no rights but rather receive all their authority and power from the rights of the People and are formed by the People to protect their natural rights and when they no longer serve that purpose, the People can take back their power and authority from government and defend their own natural rights, even from the government if it becomes tyrannical. As a legislator, I see my power and authority to create law as coming from the people, not from the government.
When I consider a law, I ask the simple question. Do I have the authority as an individual person to force this upon my neighbor? Do I have the individual authority to take this from my neighbor or demand this of my neighbor? No mater how good the idea may seem to some, if I do not have the individual authority, then government cannot have the collective authority to take, demand or force it either. I believe that view will make me a better legislator for those that value their freedom.
What are the top bills you intend to sponsor or co-sponsor?
I am already working on several that will limit usurpation of power and hold elected officials accountable for violations of the Constitution under color of law.
