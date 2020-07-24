Business Watch Column - July 25, 2020

We are now in the dog days of summer and as this is typically the hottest time of the season it’s important to take care and consume plenty of ice cream! The New Hampshire Dairy Farmers along with www.visitnh.gov are offering a 2020 Passport to New Hampshire’s Original Ice Cream Trail highlighting 37 local ice cream stands.
The trail is broken down into regions offering details on whether the shop is dairy farmer owned, handmade on-site, or made from 100% NH milk and cream. In the Great North Woods regions, Moose Alley Cones, located at 3 Partridge Rd in Pittsburg at the Partridge Cabins on Connecticut Lake, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and is known for its daring menu item, the Banana Bucket. On the western side of the state on the White Mountains Region trail is Hatchland Farm’s “Wicked Good” Dairy Delites and Moose Scoops Ice Cream. Hatchland Farm’s “Wicked Good” Dairy Delites is a family owned and operated business that produces and processes their own milk and ice cream products. In addition to the ice cream shop the store offers specialty grocery items. Hatchland Farm’s can be found at 3095 Dartmouth College Hwy in North Haverhill. Moose Scoops Ice Cream serves Hatchland Farms soft serve and Gifford’s hard ice cream, along with fun tee-shirts and souvenirs. Currently Moose Scoops has added black raspberry soft serve. Visit Moose Scoops Ice Creams at 49 Lake Tarleton Road by the town common in Warren.
To download the 2020 Passport to New Hampshire’s Original Ice Cream Trail visit https://www.visitnh.gov/trip-ideas/food-and-drink-tours, there you will also find tour options for Wine & Cheese, a Brewery map, and a Chocolate & Martini Tour, as well as other recommendations and travel information from the NH Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
One of the fun aspects of the Business Watch column is learning about local businesses and sharing the information so others can check them out too. So it is exciting to share the Super Secret Ice Cream Club with you. Founder and lead ice cream maker, Kristina Zontini, loves eating ice cream. She left her position as Marketing Director with Littleton Food Co-Op to explore food and her food-making capabilities ranging from sourdough breads to frozen desserts. With the encouragement of her husband, Dan Huntington, Kristina set about making ice cream for three straight days from her home kitchen. The result was a tiny batch of really good inventory, enough that she invited 30 friends to join her once-a-month offering to purchase her ice cream. This action of cultivating an invitation-only buyer list who made purchases from the self-serve shack from behind her home in the White Mountains launched the Super Secret Ice Cream Club.
Kristina has recently moved from making tiny batches in her kitchen to small batch at Ski Hearth Farm in a shared kitchen space with her friends Heidi Cook and Kevin Gordon of Mountain Roots Farm also of Bethlehem. The move from an invitation-only market to a public one was prompted by “my desire to determine if running a small business was really for me,” said Kristina adding, “I love to find what’s local, what’s growing and in-season, and every week try new flavors. I rotate favorites and am offer staples like our classic chocolate chip ice cream cookie sandwiches.”
The Super Secret Ice Cream Club shares a pre-order form for pickup and also sells pints, half pints, scoops and ice cream sandwiches at the Littleton Farmers’ Market on Sundays. Since increasing production at the Ski Hearth Farm, Kristina has added one part-time employee and one volunteer in the kitchen and Dan helps at the Littleton Farmers’ Market. Visit supersecreticecreamclub.com and signup for the email to pre-order and learn about the weekly flavors. The secret ice cream shack may open up in the winter so keep your eyes open and your spoons ready for an announcement.
Another exciting announcement comes from St Johnsbury. A barber’s pole has been hung outside Suite 101 at 560 Railroad Street across from the Natural Provisions Store and Deli. Dan’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor will be opening September 1, as a one man barbershop offering weekday hours initially and moving into weekend as business demand increases. Owner Dan Sweet earned his barber license from the New England School of Barbering and worked at Topstone Barber Co. in Littleton until the pandemic.
Dan said, “Operating my own barbershop has been a dream of mine and we are so excited to be joining a community of incredible and exciting small businesses in the downtown.” Currently Dan has been stripping old flooring to reveal the wood floors, installing new lighting and preparing to add fresh paint before he adds his authentic barber chair to finish the space. Opening Sept. 1, Dan’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor is at 560 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.