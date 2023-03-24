Tammi Davis is a one-woman show at her business, T.D. Tax Services, which she owns and operates out of her home in Barnet.
“My business is pretty simple,” Davis said. “Just me, myself and I.”
The wheels began to turn for the creation of T.D. Tax Services about 11 years ago when Davis moved on from a full-time job to stay at home and help with her husband’s business, Scott Davis Cabinetmakers. While in this new position, Davis was primarily responsible for the company’s bookkeeping.
After holding that role for a couple years, she decided it would also be beneficial for the company if she could expand her position and be able to also handle the company’s taxes, while still maintaining her bookkeeping duties.
Davis then enrolled in a Tax Preparation Class so she could learn to do the business’ taxes. Soon after, she began offering her services to others as a way to earn additional income.
What was supposed to be a service that she could help offer to her current position, blossomed into a profitable business opportunity that turned out to have a strong need and desire from its client base.
Thus the beginning of T.D. Tax Services, the business she launched in 2013.
Over time, she’s grown her knowledge and expanded her offerings.
She decided to further her skill-set and earned an Associates in Accounting. It was then that Davis began offering bookkeeping services as well as tax services.
Her personal, at-home business approach has proven to instill trust in her clients and keep them coming back year after year.
“Trust is huge with taxes and bookkeeping,” Davis said. “I have been able to remain successful because I take the time to get to know my clients and treat them fairly.”
T.D. Tax Services offers tax services for both personal and sole proprietors (Schedule C). Davis offers drop-off or sit-down appointments, and if necessary, can do it remotely.
“I pride myself with having a quick turn-around with [the client’s] tax return,” Davis said. “If someone would like help with this year’s taxes I would contact me as soon as possible, but at least a week before the deadline would be great.”
Davis can be reached by phone at 802-751-9200, via email at tdtaxserv@gmail.com or through the company’s Facebook page, TD Tax Services.
For bookkeeping, Davis is not currently taking on any new clients. However, she does offer a full range of services depending on what the business may need.
Davis added that T.D. Tax Services does not have any plans for change.
“My plan this year is to finish the tax season smoothly,” she said. “No changes in the works.”
In addition to tax services and managing bookkeeping accounts, Davis also works part-time at Wes Ward Auto and is on the fundraising committee for the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network.
