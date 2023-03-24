LANCASTER — Fitch Fuel Co., a plumbing and heating business run by five generations of the same family, celebrates a century in the North Country.
A customer appreciation day is being planned for Friday, Aug. 11, at the business headquarters at 178 Summer St.
“There will be food and giveaways and a big open house,” said Chris Foss, the company’s business and service manager. “For any customer who wants to come down, we’ll feed them and hand out some giveaways.”
Fitch Fuel has about 2,500 customers across a service area that stretches north to about Columbia, south to northern Grafton County, and west across the river to the Gilman and Lunenburg areas.
“We’re into Littleton, delivering oil and doing service work and installs,” said Foss. “We’ve ventured over to Sugar Hill and have a good customer over there who has a couple of different properties.”
With licensed service personnel and plumbers, the company distributes home heating oil and propane, sells kerosene and diesel fuel, and provides 24/7 emergency heating and plumbing services, even on holidays and weekends.
Technicians are ready to roll at a moment’s notice.
“It’s 24/7 and that makes a difference for people who have emergencies at night,” said Foss. “I had a service tech who just got a call at midnight for a no-heat situation. Customers appreciate the peace of mind, knowing they get that service that goes with the products as well. We’re always on call and I think customers appreciate that.”
Fitch Fuel was founded in 1923 by Foss’s great-great-grandfather, Charles Fitch, in the family home on Winter Street.
Fitch began by distributing range fuel, coal, and ice for ice boxes.
In the 1940s, the business was shifting to fuel oil, though coal was still delivered into the 1970s.
In 1976, Fitch Fuel, which had purchased several plumbing businesses in the area, expanded to include plumbing and heating services.
Today, it offers year-round boiler and furnace cleanings to keep equipment running safely and efficiently.
“The last couple of years, we’ve really just been sticking with what’s been working,” said Foss. “We have the propane, we have the fuel oil, we have the plumbing, we have the heating as far as service goes. It’s really been steady.”
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a slight change to the business.
“We noticed a change when the pandemic started and people were home a lot more,” said Foss. “When they’re home more they notice things more, maybe a leak here, or a noise over there. It’s always been busy, but has really been steady since people have been spending more time in their homes than they have in the past.”
The price of fuel oil spiked about a year ago.
“But people still needed it,” he said. “Some do different alternatives, but at the end of the day they are still burning their oil. We stay very busy with that.”
Foss is the son of Fitch Fuel Co. secretary and treasurer Marilyn Fitch Foss, a fourth-generation Fitch who owns the business with her brothers, Charles Fitch III, the company president, and John Fitch, the vice president.
Chris Foss’s brother, Derek, runs the fuel department, and their cousin, Josh Fitch, John’s son, is the certified service technician for heating, propane, and plumbing.
The company has 13 employees, six of them family members.
Foss reflected on 100 years of the family business.
“You start off with coal and ice and here you are now taking fuel oil and propane and plumbing and heating,” he said. “It’s really evolved. It’s been quite the change, but we’re still the same family and have been for 100 years now and hope to keep moving forward into the future. We wouldn’t be here without our customers and we certainly appreciate their loyalty. It’s a tribute to them for sticking with us and supporting us all of these years.”
