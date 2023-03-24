WEST DANVILLE — This year marks an incredible 110th birthday for the locally beloved - and Vermont-celebrated Hastings Store, still operated by the same family who founded the country store at the junction of routes 2 and 15 since 1913.
The Hastings Store has been in business far longer, though, 170 years, founded in 1853.
The store has been in the family of the late Jane Larrabee since 1913; she passed away in 2020 after running the store for many years with her husband, Garey, making the couple the third generation owners.
In 2019 the store was sold to their daughter, and the fourth generation owner, Jenny Larrabee Rafuse. Her husband James helps out a lot, as do the couple’s two daughters, Alyssa, 14, and Ava, 10.
Garey still is a daily presence in the store, as well, and lives on the right side of the country store building, just to the right of the post office within the charming local institution.
Both Jenny and James work outside the store, too. She’s a nurse two days a week for Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, and he works in the granite business.
The entire family remains committed to keeping Hastings Store humming.
Alyssa and Ava have told their parents that they plan to go off to college, but they will be back, and they have plans to be the 5th generation owners of the family store they’ve been raised in.
Jane passed away just as COVID-19 was hitting, and the girls had to begin learning remotely, and they were acutely missing their beloved nana.
Losing her mom was “huge,” shared Jenny on a recent late afternoon.
During COVID, the store pivoted to deliveries and curbside orders; they’ve maintained deliveries with Jenny herself delivering a good chunk of the time. The store in recent years has added liquor to their offerings, with the store in Danville that formerly served that role no longer operating, and the offer to hold the liquor license presenting itself.
Jenny said her mom was a teetotaler and would not have appreciated seeing the liquor come onto the premises. When the store was about to embark on selling liquor and the state liquor department officials were there, Jenny recalled, a bottle of rum from the top shelf came crashing to the floor.
Like her mom before her, Jenny is serving as notary public and a justice of the peace at the store; the services are longtime traditions and important ones that Hastings has long provided to the community.
“I couldn’t let it fizzle out,” said Jenny of taking over the family store. She said she’s had a lot of big repairs to make in her few years owning it, including a wind storm tearing off a section of the roof, the furnace, and more. James, she said, does “a lot of the heavy lifting.”
The store is offering a range of homemade hot meals both for pickup and delivery, and has a selection of pies, cupcakes, maple candies and all sorts of local treats along with a selection of souvenirs for visitors; the area is known for its summer tourists to Joe’s Pond.
In 2005 Hastings was recognized officially by the Vermont Secretary of State for having been in operation continually for 100 years or more.
On the store’s Facebook page, Roger Hamilton, a customer wrote, “You can’t get more family-oriented than Hastings Store. It’s the one-stop shop for everything. A gallon of milk, fresh-cut steak, fresh hots with natural casings right on the link, pick up your mail, fresh maple products … you name it, they have it.”
A Visit With The Late Jane Larrabee
A few years ago, Jane Larrabee sat down with a reporter to share her family’s long history with the store.
Her grandparents bought the store in 1913, Jane said. Her grandmother, Jennie Underwood Hastings, had put herself through college, business school, and was working at a women’s dry goods store in St. Johnsbury, her grandfather, Gilbert Hastings, too, was working at a mercantile in town, so together they brought a strong foundation to running the store.
That hardworking sensibility was passed down, and is evident still. “My grandparents were very big on efficiency, get your work done, do it right, and then play,” Jane said.
Although her grandfather had come from a farm, he had a hay allergy, so was unable to work the farm, said Jane, but her grandparents kept a beautiful garden, she said. The store still makes its own sausage with fresh sage, her grandmother’s prized recipe.
Her grandparents began operating Hastings Store on Oct. 13, 1913, just two weeks after her grandmother had given birth to Jane’s aunt, she said. The next year, her grandmother was named the post mistress, a job she kept from 1914 to 1946. “When she retired, my father was just home from World War II, and he became postmaster.”
Jane’s parents, Ralph and Mabel, would go on to run the store after her grandparents retired, but even in retirement, her grandparents were often at the cash register and helping out.
The family has all lived together at the store, too, through the generations, though daughter Jenny and her family live just around the corner; though Jenny is a full-time nurse, she helps out often, and her two daughters, Alyssa, 8, and Ava, 5, can be seen at the store frequently.
Jane shared a charming story of how she would say good night to her dad.
There was a hole in the floor above the counter from where a stovepipe had once been, and a grate was over the hole that you could see into the family’s upstairs apartment through. Her mom would lower a tiny Jane through the hole to be received by dad, running the store downstairs until 9:30 p.m. every night, to kiss him good night.
Back in the day, the store had a party line, “That was a pain!” recalled Jane.
She recalls the ice house the family had adjacent to the store and how much fun she had jumping in the wood shavings in the ice house!
Many people in the camps around Joe’s Pond didn’t have phones, and the family store was often called on by police when a family emergency needed to be reported to someone staying in a camp, and the Hastings would run to inform the person, said Jane.
“If they needed something, they’d come to the store,” said Jane.
She said a poem called The House by the Side of The Road, has long been quoted by her family, and it included this line, “The reason you’re here is to serve other people.” It’s a mantra the family maintains to this day.
Jenny was told about that line her mom had shared earlier, and she smiled, and said, “That is 100 percent us.”
Jane and Garey took over the store in 1974 from her parents. They hadn’t planned to, but that’s how life worked out, she shared in that earlier interview.
Charming as growing up in a country store sounds, and is, “When you’re working for yourself it is a lot of work,” said Jane.
Jane was also a Justice of the Peace, and she said she’s performed about a dozen weddings right in the Hastings Store! One couple, who had been together for 45 years, decided to finally tie the knot, right in front of the ice cream freezer, “because it was the sweetest place in the store!” said Jane with a laugh. Others purposely were married right in front of their charming vintage U.S. Post Office box, to help the men remember anniversary dates.
“Great old time general store, a little bit of everything. Employees are so friendly. Visit every time we are in Vermont,” one visitor commented on the store’s Facebook page.
