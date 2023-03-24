110 Years: Palmer Bros. A Cleaning Fixture On Eastern Avenue
Palmer Brothers owner Frank Rothe is surrounded by dry-cleaned clothing at his shop at 179 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Palmer Brothers marks 110 years in the dry cleaning business this year.

Located at 179 Eastern Ave., maintaining its impressive longevity has been a challenge in recent years. “COVID hit us hard like most other places,” owner Frank Rothe said. “So many people began working from home. You can’t work from home in our business,” he said with a laugh.

