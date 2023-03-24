110 Years: Palmer Bros. A Cleaning Fixture On Eastern Avenue

ST. JOHNSBURY — Palmer Brothers marks 110 years in the dry cleaning business this year.
Located at 179 Eastern Ave., maintaining its impressive longevity has been a challenge in recent years. “COVID hit us hard like most other places,” owner Frank Rothe said. “So many people began working from home. You can’t work from home in our business,” he said with a laugh.
Rothe bought the business in 2012 from Charlie Palmer, a third-generation Palmer who inherited it from his father, Cy, who in turn had inherited it from his father, Cecil Palmer.
Interviewed in 2018, Rothe said that “utility bills” were the part of his job he least enjoyed. That hasn’t changed. “Oil has tripled in price,” he noted. “It hasn’t really affected the business but it’s slowed things down.” In terms of incoming business, the falloff of volume that most business experienced because of the pandemic, “is starting to come back now,” he noted. “Many people worked from home. That’s something we couldn’t do,” he said.
The business employs six people, five who work in the plant doing pressing, cleaning, spotting and steaming. Palmer Bros. also employs a driver. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Things are different at Palmer Bros. today from what they were 100 years ago. “One hundred years ago, fur was a big deal,” Frank noted. Many people wore fur coats. When you look at photos from back then, people went fishing in a coat and tie. People don’t dress that way now, he said.
Palmer Brothers still does a good business with shirts and formal clothing, but in the last year or two, it’s branched out into the Air B&B business, he said. The laundromat continues with its cleaning of state police clothing for units from Bradford to Derby, “and the state of New Hampshire as well,” he added.
Customers also see maple products in the store, a product, Rothe said, of Charlie Palmer’s sugarhouse in Danville.
