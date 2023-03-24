Rural healthcare can be tough.
Cottage Hospital is tougher.
For 120 years, the 35-bed critical access hospital with a Level IV Trauma Center has risen to the challenge of providing high quality medical care to 26 communities in the rural Upper Valley.
Through the work of dedicated administration and hard-working staff, Cottage Hospital has overcome economic hurdles to offer cutting-edge services at a reasonable cost.
CEO Holly McCormack summed up the hospital’s character and culture shortly after taking over in 2021.
“We’re called the little engine that could, because we’re a small hospital and we make great things happen,” she said. “It’s all a testament to the hard work that happens here every day.”
Located in Haverhill, Cottage Hospital offers an array of services.
Those include a designated trauma center for adults and pediatrics, a multi-specialty rural health clinic the Rowe Health Center, the Center of Orthopedic Excellence, a transfer-center accepting medical/surgical/intensive care patients from other hospitals, and the Ray of Hope Geriatric Mental Health facility.
Ray of Hope demonstrates the hospital’s ability to tailor services to meet local needs.
Opened in 2016, Ray of Hope is a 10-bed voluntary short-stay unit for adults 65-and-over struggling with mental health concerns that addresses a regional shortage in geriatric psych beds, and is often at capacity.
For its efforts, Cottage Hospital has received many national awards.
Among them are Healthstrong Award for Excellence, HealthStrong Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by iVantage Health Analytics, and a Top 20 Best Practices in Quality Designation by the National Rural Health Association.
Cottage Hospital is also a major economic driver.
It is one of the top two employers in town, with approximately 300 full- and part-time employees, and is a vital component of regional economic development efforts.
Cottage Hospital’s importance was made clear during COVID-19, when staff braved the unknown as front line workers.
When the pandemic evolved and restrictions were eased, Cottage Hospital was crucial in vaccination, outreach and community education efforts.
Moving forward, Cottage Hospital looks to grow services, address staff shortages, meet cost increases, and meet local health needs.
In the hospital’s 2022 annual report, McCormack wrote, “2022 was an exciting year for Cottage Hospital. Our team demonstrated the quality and expertise necessary to renew its level IV pediatric and adult trauma designation. Cottage is the only hospital in the North Country with this designation. In May, we hired a second full-time surgeon, allowing us to have uninterrupted general surgery coverage 24/7. We saw a favorable return to our workforce. Our vacancy rate for full-time positions has decreased by 40% and 70% for part-time positions.”
However, she noted, “the hospital closed the fiscal year with a negative bottom line. This loss can be directly attributed to a dramatic expense increase — some key drivers: contract labor, supplies, utilities, and cost of drugs.”
“In the coming year, we will be busy developing our 2024-2027 strategic plan and implementing a new electronic health record (EHR). This new record will allow us to provide an even higher level of quality and efficiency. The expected go-live date is late Spring.”
In addition to ongoing efforts to maintain and improve healthcare, the hospital will address major infrastructure needs.
Last year Cottage Hospital received a $1 million grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission towards a $2 million sewer line replacement. The hospital will raise the remaining funds through various means, including its annual Any Which Way 5K.
The problem was discovered when a small section broke, requiring emergency repairs. While a cheaper solution exists, it would require closing the in-patient unit and breaking open the ground underneath it. That would pose too great a risk to public health, and the proposed project will allow the unit to remain open.
For more information visit https://www.cottagehospital.org/
