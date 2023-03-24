LYNDONVILLE — There are not a lot of companies around anywhere that can lay claim to being in business for 100 years - and for Hopkins & Sons, Inc., this year marks 130 years for the local business!
The business has diversified a lot over the years and the Hopkins family has owned it since the early 1920s.
The original Hopkins to own the company, Leon E. Hopkins, would be proud to see that today his business continues to thrive under the talents of his descendants, and though the word ‘sons’ is in their name, a Hopkins daughter, Amber Hopkins Macek, is one of the owners keeping the family business going strong.
According to Amber Hopkins Macek, daughter of Peter Hopkins, and a fourth generation owner with her dad uncle, Greg Hopkins (the longtime fire chief of the Lyndonville Fire Department), “Hopkins & Sons Inc started about 1893 under the names Blodgett & Hopkins.”
Leon E. Hopkins purchased the coal and wood part in the early 1920s. It became Leon E. Hopkins. Then he purchased an insurance business, shared Amber.
From there, the entrepreneurial spirit of Leon Hopkins saw Amber’s great-grandfather embark on yet another diversification, “In the early 1930s he added fuel oil and kerosene which was delivered in 5 gallon buckets with a horse and wagon/sled,” said Amber.
“The coal was carried in canvas bags of about 100 pounds,” she said.
Her grandfather, would join his father after the war.
“George Hopkins entered the business in 1946 when he returned from the Marines having served in WW II,” said Amber, and it was then that the business added “& Son” to its name. “The business then became Leon E. Hopkins & Son. Peter and Greg (George’s sons) joined the business after serving in the Air Force. The business then became Hopkins & Sons.”
The office was located on Church Street and moved to Raymond Street in the 1980s when the Church Street building was sold along with the insurance business. It was about this time, Amber said, that the concrete and masonry products business was added.
“In the 1990s a building was added to house a precast area to produce septic tanks, and other concrete products,” she shared.
Amber began working in the family business about 1995. George, her grandfather, and the second generation of Hopkins to run the family business, retired.
The oil division of the business was sold about 2008.
“Since then, the precast has expanded along with the vast supplies we carry for masonry, concrete, drainage and landscaping needs,” said Amber.
In 1994, these remarks were shared with Amber by her grandfather, George Hopkins: “The business now offers concrete, masonry landscaping supplies. We precast our own septic tanks, manholes, oil tank slabs, landscaping block for retaining walls. We carry PVC pipe, culvert, fittings. All the things you would need for a septic design . Brick, block, mortar, cement, etc any thing you would need for chimneys and foundation walls. We also carry pavers and other landscaping needs for patios and walkways. Real stone for walls, chimneys, granite, blue stone.”
Amber stated, “I believe that our business is unique because we carry many different needs that most people do not realize. Some of the big challenges we face during the pandemic was getting some of our supplies. We still find things hard to get now although it is becoming less challenging each season.”
“We are continually adding new lines of veneer stone and landscaping needs,” Amber added, “Along with other new things that come into play with septic designs or commercial jobs.”
Today, Hopkins & Sons is owned by Peter C. Hopkins 3rd generation (son of George), Greg B. Hopkins (son of George) 3rd generation, Amber Hopkins Macek (daughter of Peter) 4th generation and Amber’s son, Ashton Gould, the 5th generation, is an employee of the longstanding proud family enterprise.
