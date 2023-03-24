Recent days have been interesting ones for the banking industry. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York, as well as the unprecedented steps taken by officials in the U.S. and abroad to allay concerns about the banking system have resulted in myriad headlines about potential problems in the industry.
These events coincided with the 170th anniversary of a local landmark and major institution in the community: Passumpsic Bank. Passumpsic, which has seen its share of banking crises over the decades from the Great Depression to world wars, is thankfully well-removed from the current concerns, says President and CEO James Kisch, who noted the fundamental differences in Passumpsic’s business model and the banks making current headlines.
Throughout its history, Passumpsic has been focused on serving the needs of the community and continues to fill that niche, as it evolves to meet expectations of modern customers, said Kisch.
Founded as Passumpsic Savings Bank by prominent members of the community as a mutual savings bank, which has no stockholders, it was chartered by Gov. Erastus Fairbanks of St. Johnsbury in November 1852.
This marked the formation of the first savings institution in St. Johnsbury, and the new bank started business soon after that, opening its doors for the first time on Feb. 24, 1853.
At that time, the fledgling bank was essentially a squatter, as it shared office space with the older Passumpsic Bank, a commercial bank, in a building on Main Street near where the fire station is now. While the commercial bank would eventually close, Passumpsic Savings Bank flourished and would rebrand itself Passumpsic Bank in 2018 in recognition of the many additional services the institution now provides.
On its first day of operation, 17 people deposited a total of $863 in the bank. The first depositor on the books was Samuel W. Slade, a prominent St. Johnsbury attorney and one of the bank’s original corporators.
The creation of the bank filled a void for residents of the burgeoning town, who before that had to travel to Danville to save their money.
Town and Bank Grow Together
The birth of the Passumpsic Savings Bank coincided with an era of notable growth in the town of St. Johnsbury.
On Nov. 28, 1850, the first train arrived from Boston on the newly completed railroad. In 1851, St. Johnsbury was further connected with the world by the stringing of the first telegraph line to town, and in 1855, St. Johnsbury became the county seat and construction of the Caledonia County Courthouse was completed.
Population was also on the rise during this time as St. Johnsbury had a population of 2,760 people in 1850, and by 1860 the population had grown to 3,470.
In the early years, the bank moved back and forth across Main Street several times, bouncing from room to room and house to house, depending on who the current treasurer was and where there was space.
The bank generally enjoyed continued growth throughout this time until it was strong enough to construct its own building.
In 1884, the bank obtained the deed to a piece of property on the east side of Main Street and began construction of the three-story brick structure that was completed in 1885. The building was Passumpsic’s first permanent home and still houses Passumpsic Financial Advisors today.
The bank continued to grow in customers and business through its centennial celebration weathering world wars, recessions and even the Depression, and in 1953 the bank boasted assets of over $6.2 million.
Geographic Expansion
Since then, the bank has had even more growth both geographically and financially. The bank expanded to Newport when it opened its first bank in 1964 and then grew into Lyndonville with the opening of a branch on Depot Street in 1974.
Additional branches followed on East Main Street in Newport, in 1979; Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, in 1983; Route 5 in Lyndonville, in 1988; Route 5 in St. Johnsbury Center, in 1995; Danville in 1996 and Island Pond in 2002.
In 1995 the bank also opened a loan center in Littleton, marking its first expansion out of state. A full-service bank followed in 1999.
All told, Passumpsic Bank now has 11 branches, including the more recent additions of Berlin, Vt., and Lancaster, Groveton and Whitefield, N.H. It has its Financial Advisors service, a subsidiary firm in Northeast Home Loan, and has opened a loan production office in Williston.
Passumpsic Bank now offers all the products and services associated with the banking industry and in 2021 reported $886.45 million in assets and over $9.4 million in earnings. Passumpsic also employs 135 people through the bank and another 38 through Northeast Home Loan.
Community Role
Kisch says Passumpsic’s purpose is to serve the needs of the community and to support the economic vitality of the region.
“We’ve got 170 years behind us, and centuries ahead of us,” said Kisch. “We are always making the right decisions for the long term growth, and the best interest of our customers and the best interest of the communities we serve.”
Kisch described a steady but cautious evolution to the bank. Noting that the bank only introduced the ability to open an account online last year, and one of the first customers to take advantage of that feature lived on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, near an existing branch.
The bank also recently introduced the ability for customers to connect with bank services via chat through its app and online platforms. “An important part of the business is connecting with one another,” said Kisch, highlighting how Passumpsic and its employees are integrated into the community they serve - between volunteer hours on area boards and charities, support of local organizations, and providing financial expertise to the region.
Kisch also noted the bank’s efforts to support the community through investing its earnings in community needs and projects and to identify and reach underserved populations, such as through its efforts to ease the process for foster children to open accounts.
And while digital services have seen a steady growth, especially after COVID forced the adoption and implementation of many online services, Kisch sees a need and an opportunity for physical banks. “Our belief is to create a network of locations and meet people where they are at and help people,” said Kisch. “And to really focus on finding areas that are underserved and to also provide premium services to those that still want to interact with people.”
