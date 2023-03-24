One hundred and eight years ago in Littleton, Thayers Inn, a downtown anchor at 111 Main St. with a rich history that includes visits from U.S. presidents and presidential hopefuls as well as writers and movie stars, took shape.

It began in 1843, when Henry L. Thayer, a Littleton merchant who aspired to build a modern hotel, bought a Main Street lot near his store.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.