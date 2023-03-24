One hundred and eight years ago in Littleton, Thayers Inn, a downtown anchor at 111 Main St. with a rich history that includes visits from U.S. presidents and presidential hopefuls as well as writers and movie stars, took shape.
It began in 1843, when Henry L. Thayer, a Littleton merchant who aspired to build a modern hotel, bought a Main Street lot near his store.
On Jan. 14, 1850, following construction, the building opened as Thayer’s White Mountain Hotel.
It would soon benefit from the new railroads that came to town a few years later.
With stagecoaches owned by Thayer, guests were shuttled from the hotel to the Franconia and Crawford notches and other local attractions.
As the 1800s advanced, the hotel became a popular visit for United States presidents and presidential hopefuls, among them presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Franklin Pierce and Ulysses S. Grant, and candidates who included Bob Dole, Barry Goldwater, George Romney, Estes Kefauver, Nelson Rockefeller, and Gen. George B. McClellan.
Also dropping in were New Hampshire governors who included Hugh J. Gallen and Sherman Adams.
Other guests were Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford, movie star Bette Davis, New York Tribune publisher Horace Greeley, Barnum and Bailey Circus founder P.T. Barnum, and a Japanese spy who lived at the hotel for several months in 1940, before the 1941 Pearl Harbor bombing, and worked for Japanese Intelligence.
Eventually, the “White Mountain” part of the name was dropped, the apostrophe removed from Thayers, and, in 1984, the change from “hotel” to “inn.”
Today, just as early guests did, 21st-century guests book stays to enjoy the nearby recreational opportunities as well as the town of Littleton, ranked among the top Main Streets in the nation, and the history of the inn itself.
Guests have their choice of four “distinctive rooms with historical charm” that include superior rooms, classic rooms, family suites, and kitchenettes.
They also have inn-suggested programs and activities, including Main Street adventures, museums and historic adventures, family fun, action adventures, and outdoor and hiking adventures.
Listed are local restaurants and stores for shopping.
Events hosted in space in the inn include small wedding receptions, anniversary and birthday parties, corporate gatherings, business luncheons and meetings, and training events.
