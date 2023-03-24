ST. JOHNSBURY — The oldest business in town marks 195 years in 2023.
Reed Supply Co., at the corner of Perkins and Mill streets, started as the Paddock Iron Works in 1828 and has been in continuous operation ever since.
Nearly two centuries of business has meant several different owners, a few business name changes, evolving product lines, on-site water-generated power to electric grid access, and a relocation, to name some of the changes, but the focus that current owner Kevin Johnson has is a timeless one likely shared by Huxham Paddock in 1828.
“I think that’s what it’s about, developing rapport and developing relationships with your customer base, and I think that’s a big part of what we do,” Johnson said.
Walking through the business on a recent morning in the building the business has occupied since 1903, Johnson said there’s a certain amount of added pressure to succeed when you’re the owner of the oldest business around. Even the Rabbit Hill Inn, which boasts a beginning year of 1795 in Waterford, can’t claim continuous operation, he said.
Johnson, of West Danville, said that means thinking about the future.
“Eventually I’m going to be looking for an exit strategy,” he said.
Next year will be Johnson’s 20th year as owner of Reed Supply Co, which provides industrial, safety and logging supplies along with fire extinguisher sales and service.
It operates out of a four-story building that former owners O.V. Hooker and Frank Hooker built in 1903 and operated as O. V. Hooker & Son. A street located on a hilltop above the business is called Hooker Hill Road; a foot bridge from the road extends to the Reed Supply building.
The location is not ideal for walk-in retail customers, said Johnson. Parking isn’t great and shelves and racks of merchandise occupy space on multiple floors. The owners who preceded him, Doug Hamilton and Wes Emerson, said back in 1993 that they wished to relocate.
Relocation is something Johnson has been considering, as well.
“Our business is 20 percent walk-in and 80 percent on the road,” he said. “I think the business would grow probably 25 percent if we had a decent retail location.”
Reed Supply employs seven people. Much of the business has Reed sales people making deliveries and sales and service calls to the customer. Johnson said they cover most of Vermont and the western side of New Hampshire.
Longevity in the business means the company has a lengthy list of vendors (400). “Based on our number of years in business, we have a lot of sources (for products),” said Johnson. “A lot of people end up here looking for some oddball thing that they can’t get anywhere else.”
The company’s website notes 26 product headings with categories like “Abrasives,” “Facility Maintenance,” “Steel,” “Safety Equip/Personal Protection,” “Logging Supplies,” and “Wood/Metal Cutting.” Beneath each heading is a list of specific items that fit within the category. As a total, the site notes 338 specific items that Reed Supply sells.
And that’s not all; above the list it states, “Below are just some of the products we offer.” On the homepage is the sentence, “We are an industrial supplier of pretty much anything to anyone.”
In addition, Reed Supply is home to St. J Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service LLC. The business sells and services extinguishers. It will do on-site inspections and will provide free training in the use of a fire extinguisher.
In Johnson’s 19 years of ownership, he has added tire chains to the product line, increased welding supplies and grown the Personal Protection Equipment product offerings - partially out of necessity and opportunity that the pandemic brought.
During his time, the company struggled through the recession of 2008 and 2009 and is currently working through product delivery delays and the pressures of inflation.
Johnson plans to keep Reed Supply moving forward, extending its “oldest” business status further. If the right opportunity comes along, he said there could be a relocation, but at no point will they deviate from the focus on customer relations.
“We’re very service-oriented,” he said, to the benefit of a “phenomenal” customer base. “We’ve got really good customers who are like salt of the earth type people,” he said.
Reed Supply, with an address of 12 Perkins St., is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The website for the business (reedsupplycompany.com) provides chronological details about the company.
“From 1828 to the Present”
“Reed Supply Company Inc. is the culmination of what began as the Paddock Iron Works in 1828, a machine shop in St. Johnsbury, VT. It was taken over by O.V. Hooker and Frank Hooker and operated as O. V. Hooker & Son until the Hooker family took over completely in 1878 changing the name again to Hooker Manufacturing Corporation. The Hooker family had one of the best equipped machine shops in New England at the time while also producing their standard products of smoke stacks, draft tubes, spark arresters, saw mills, etc. Dupont hammers and Howard saw tables were also manufactured there, both of which were St. Johnsbury inventions.
In 1916, Frank and Ralph Hooker sold their interest to Perley Hazen, Louis Smythe, Alexander Dunnet and Morton J. Reed. Mr. Reed had been employed by Hooker Manufacturing Corporation as a bookkeeper for 10 years and gradually began acquiring the stock of the other owners. During this time, the business operated as Hooker – Reed Co., until 1926 when Morton Reed acquired all of the stock and interest in the company and the name was changed again to Reed Supply Co., Inc.
While operating as Reed Supply Co., Inc., there have been several ownership changes. Morton Reed died suddenly at the age of 56. His son, Carlyle, took over the business and gradually shifted its operations from a machine shop to dealers in machinery, industrial and mill supplies.
Carlyle Reed sold the business to Doug Beane and Eugene McDonough. Doug Beane had been an employee of Reed Supply Co., Inc. Eugene McDonough at that time was married to Carlyle Reed’s daughter, Barbara. Upon their retirement in 1991, R. Douglas Hamilton purchased Reed Supply Co., Inc., from Doug Beane and Eugene McDonough. He began adding a line of logging supplies to the business sometime in 1998. On July 1, 2004, Kevin and Pam Johnson purchased the business from R. Douglas (Pam’s father), who retired one year later. Kevin remains today as owner of Reed Supply Company, Inc.”
