ST. JOHNSBURY - There’s a new consignment shop in town, 443 Consignment… not surprisingly to be found at 443 Railroad Street.
Thanks to the success of the street festival last Friday night, the new business opened a week early.
Proprietor Sheila Weston has a lifelong appreciation of taking castaways and found treasures and breathing new life into them.
The Danville resident traces her love of re-purposing well-worn goods and finding new uses for them to spending time with her late grandfather, Grandpa Potter, in his workshop on Parker Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
There, the pair would take things her grandfather found at his job at the town wood dump and turn them into useful items to be re-sold. Her grandparents would travel to craft fairs to sell wares they made or reinvented through their labor of love.
Asked what the right word is for the trade she plies, and Weston thought out loud for a moment, with a quick smile, and ticked off a string of synonyms: “up-cycling, junking, crafting, creating …”
All that and more! And she’s able to open the shop and re-infuse the longtime second-hand store that was Red Tag into something new, with more room to breathe, fewer vendors, and a bright new coat of paint throughout the space.
Growing up in town and seeing how her family took care to re-use things and not waste them gave Weston a lifelong appreciation for re-using others’ old treasures. Looking around the shop, she points out about a dozen consignors on board.
Weston’s new business, which was set to open July 1, a sign on the door advertised last week, instead opened its doors on Friday in conjunction with the last Friday event hosted by Discover St. Johnsbury, Catamount Film & Arts and the Town of St. Johnsbury.
The street was closed and business was buzzing, said Weston. She joins two family members on the block who likewise have relatively new downtown enterprises, her son Darrell D.J. McLaughlin, who owns the Boule Bakery, and her niece and her husband, Melissa and Kenny Timson who operate SMD Outdoors, just across the street.
The trio of family businesses are among many new shops to open downtown in the past year+, taking part in a renaissance in downtown St. Johnsbury.
“It feels good to provide something for the community, not to only buy or purchase things, but to keep things out of the landfills and to find someone else who will cherish or love an item,” said Weston.
So far, the shop has 11 consignors, and some of those people are helping to staff the store, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Weston herself will be working Saturdays, when she’s not at her day job as a longtime data control specialist at Fairbanks Scales.
Inside the shop, a passage into the adjoining business, Kingdom Home Goods and Antiques, owned by Weston’s best friend, Joni Palmer, opened earlier. The space was previously home to the Artful Eye and an antique business, and the building, which also includes Weston’s new shop, has been bought by new owners, St. Johnsbury residents Anita and David Roth.
Within Palmer’s antiques and home goods shop, she said on Saturday she has more than 15 vendors so far.
“I’d like this to be a destination place for nice, quality used goods,” said Weston. She was excited by the response of the public at the event Friday night, “People were coming in last night and saying how beautiful it was,” she said, smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.