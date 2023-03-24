LYNDONVILLE — When Ashley and Janet Gray decided to move from Massachusetts to Vermont, they chose the Northeast Kingdom because of family ties. A picture of Lake Willoughby on the cover of a magazine was also an inspiration for them.
While dining at what was once the Town & Country Restaurant, they made the decision that the Lyndonville area would be their destination, for many reasons, including the great school system and community atmosphere. Lyndonville became the hub of their future restaurant enterprise.
At that time, the Rustic Restaurant was up for sale – an original Sterling diner which was formerly known as the “Miss Lynn Diner.” A Sterling Diner is described as “a restaurant in the shape of a streamlined train, named after the Sterling Streamliner in 1939. These diners were typically small, informal, and inexpensive restaurants that had an extensive menu and that is often made from or designed to resemble a modified railroad dining car.” Miss Lynn featured the railroad design, which was modified after the new owners purchased the property.
Out of all the bids the Rustic Restaurant owner received in 1978, he decided the Grays offer would be the best choice. He did so because, according to Janet, “He thought we knew what we were doing!”
In May of 1978, the Grays leased the Rustic – with an option to buy — and changed the name to Miss Lyndonville Diner, which is located at 686 Broad St. in Lyndonville. The diner is now celebrating 45 years of serving meals.
In the winter of ’78, a fire gutted the restaurant; it was due to a malfunction of a fan attached to an electrical cord. Although it was a disaster at the time, it turned out to be a good thing. Because of the extensive damage, the individual the Grays were leasing from offered them a good deal for purchasing the restaurant. They became the sole owners of Miss Lyndonville in January of 1979.
It took 5 to 6 months for the restaurant to reopen — according to Janet, “the community was so supportive.”
The Grays moved forward with their hopes to make Miss Lyndonville Diner special. “The plan was great food at a fair price and extraordinary service. But what happened in addition to that was an amazing energy between us and our customers. We were all having fun and that resulted in a unique atmosphere and then, resulted in a unique experience for our customers.
“People came to see their neighbor, to see the tourists. It was about more than food. We evolved into a reflection of our community. Everything going on outside was going on inside. It became a place to come together.”
All of this is what got Miss Lyndonville Diner into the Vermont Life special edition of “Bests and Favorites.” “We were mentioned as having the best pies for breakfast,” said Janet. The picture used with the article showed Janet holding a strawberry pie.
“That truly was a turning point,” said Janet. “We were introduced to many who came as a result of that article. At some point, we became known as a ‘Landmark!’ I’m proud, humbled and grateful for that reference.”
Through the years, the Grays operated other businesses, and at one time had up to 150 employees. But the diner was the start of it. “It evolved and still is evolving,” said Janet.
Miss Lyndonville’s ties to the community include the employment of generations of workers. “Kids and grandkids of former employees have worked here,” said Janet.
“I always want the entire Diner staff to be recognized for their skills … they are the heart and soul of everything we do. Their work ethic is amazing and they never stop,” she added. Janet said she always loves hearing from many past employees – one of them saying to her, “I wish my colleagues would have worked at the diner!”
In 2005, Ashley died, leaving the legacy of the business to Janet and her daughters, Heidi Sanborn and Kim Gaboriault. Ashley was always in charge of the kitchen, so that responsibility was taken over by Janet. “I had to put my mark on it now,” she said, but couldn’t do it without the support of the staff, including Travis Buttes, the kitchen manager. Kim and Heidi became full-time, running the dining room and all aspects of the business.
During COVID, the restaurant was closed for five months. For a short time, take out was offered, but it became too burdensome, so the business closed down. “It wasn’t good to be open or closed,” said Janet. To utilize that time, some remodeling was done.
Once Miss Lyndonville reopened, a few additional changes were made – going from three shifts (serving breakfast, lunch and dinner) – to two shifts (breakfast and lunch), as well as being closed on Tuesdays (a change from being open seven days a week). The hours are now 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The pandemic didn’t alter the tradition of serving breakfast all day long. Miss Lyndonville’s breakfast menu has grown, from having 12 numbers of breakfast combinations to 37! All the original staple items are still on the menu, with new additions which include seafood, as well as the restaurant’s blue-plate special, which is always listed on the “special” board.
Concerning staffing issues following the pandemic, Janet said, “We have been very fortunate.” That formula for success included cutting back on shifts, plus keeping loyal employees. One of those employees includes Jenny McKenna, the business’s office manager.
When the Grays first took over the diner in 1978, Janet remembers Ashley’s words of wisdom concerning making their business plan work: “Don’t worry, we’ll stand here and do what we know how to do, and it will come.”
“All the basics of 1978 are still important today … they are all still here,” said Janet. “We will continue the promise of preparing quality food, without the wait for it to be served.”
And this celebration of serving the Lyndonville area for 45 years — it’s all about the loyal support of the community that surrounds Miss Lyndonville Diner.
