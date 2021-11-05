$5,000 Grant Hopes To Advance Gleaning In The NEK

MORRISVILLE — Salvation Farms recently received a $5,000 Northeast Kingdom Fund grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to continue its development of a Northeast Kingdom gleaning program.
Gleaning is the act of collecting edible crops that would otherwise not make it off of farms, resulting in the distribution of nutritious food to those in need of nourishment. “The gleaning program connects community members with local farms, bridging the gap between food growers and eaters by increasing local food accessibility and volunteerism,” said Theresa Snow, Salvation Farms executive director.
This grant helps Salvation Farms expand and strengthen the 2021 created Northeast Kingdom Gleaners program, an effort launched in collaboration with the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District and the Northeast Kingdom Food Cycle Coalition members. “Salvation Farms has served as Vermont’s lead organization to help establish gleaning programs across Vermont, and the Northeast Kingdom had been one of Vermont’s remaining regions not served by gleaning,” Snow stated. “The more we do this, the more we build reliance on local food, which creates less dependence on food from somewhere else. If we can do our small part to reduce the global impact of how we choose to feed ourselves, then that’s a good thing.”
These funds will be applied to Northeast Kingdom Gleaners’ second year of operation focused on further building relationships with farms, community food programs, community members, and other regional partners. This grant complements already-received investments intended to support the purchase of key program equipment such as a truck and walk-in cooler.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents.
Salvation Farms is driven by four primary goals: reducing food loss on farms, increasing the use of locally grown foods, fostering an appreciation for Vermont’s agricultural heritage and future, and increasing justice within the local food system, Snow said.
