LITTLETON — The thing that Dr. Joel Tuite says makes his business, Hometown Eye Care, stand apart from the rest is in the name.
It’s all about a hometown focus and feel.
Tuite, a life-long Littleton resident, branched out to start his own practice in June of 2018. The business based in his hometown with a fitting name, currently resides on Boynton Lane next to the Littleton Fire and Police stations.
“This practice was started from the ground up by a life-long resident of Littleton with the goal of providing care to patients as if they were our next door neighbors,” Tuite said, who’s interest in health and the human body began at an early age and led him to pursue a career in eye care.
Since eighth grade, Tuite envisioned himself as the eye doctor that people in his hometown could go to, connect with and expect exceptional service from.
“We pride ourselves on making a difference in our community and if you come into our waiting room you will see that we proudly display photographs and decor that relate to our lovely town and its history. We are proud to be a part of such a wonderful community.”
Tuite, a Colby-Sawyer grad, completed his doctorate program at New England College of Optometry. He spent the first 10 years of his career working for other doctors before starting his own business.
“I couldn’t think of any better place to open than in my hometown of Littleton; I decided to pursue my dream of ownership when the time was right,” Tuite said, adding that he had built a significant patient base over the years which helped make the transition go smoothly.
“I credit the success of our business to our wonderfully loyal patient base as well as to my extremely dedicated, hardworking, and friendly staff.”
Hometown Eye Care has 13 employees, including Tuite alongside Dr. Brian Mawhinney, a Lyndonville resident. As they continue to grow, the plan is to create more job opportunities for local residents.
Hometown offers various eye care related services, including comprehensive eye exams, treating and managing ocular diseases and handling a variety of eye emergencies.
“Our mission statement from day one has been to provide the highest quality eye care to the people of the North Country at an affordable price,” Tuite said. “After finishing construction on our new building and moving in last year, we will continue to provide eye care with the best technology available for many years to come in a stable and easy to find location.”
Both Tuite and Mawhinney are very involved in the field outside of normal business hours. Tuite is an active board member of the N.H. Board of Registration in Optometry, which has a principal mission to safeguard the public health, safety, welfare, environment and the public trust of N.H. residents.
Mawhinney is currently a member of the Vermont Optometric Association, the New Hampshire Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association.
